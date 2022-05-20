Madonna to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities who are embracing NFT marketplace – WION

Ads

Celebrities worldwide are racing to become a part of the NFT craze faster at an unprecedented pace. From Amitabh Bachchan to Madonna, who recently stirred debate with her nude NFT, here is the list of celebrities from across genres who have jumped into this digital space. Take a look!

The pop icon Madonna recently made her controversial debut in the world of NFTs with her new collection titled ‘Mother of Creation’. This collection features her nude avatar giving birth to trees, butterflies and other insects.

Madonna, 63 faced major backlash over her 3D nude NFT.

The singer teamed up with digital artist Mike Winkelmann also known as Beeple to create a very NSFW collection for the artist. The pop legend describes her trifecta as a connection between the ways people create life and also the way people create art.



Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan become the first Indian celebrity to launch his own NFT collection named ‘Madhushala’ that amassed the highest ever bid of its kind in the country. Big B’s NFT collections of ‘Madhushala’, autographed posters and collectables received bids worth Rs 3.8 crore ($520,000) during the first day of the auction.

Bachchan’s NFT collection consists of his father’s poem recorded in the superstar’s own voice. The auction also featured seven autographed posters of his iconic movies and six of the ‘punks’, NFT art and poster collection.





Popular rapper Eminem in April 2021 launched his NFT collection, titled ‘Shady Con’. The rapper’s collection was introduced as a digital festival that provided his fans with an opportunity to collect the NFTs. Song tracks including the original instrumental beats created by Eminem were released before the digital festival.

The rapper explaining his interest in NFTs said that as a youth he loved keeping collectables and the availability of such virtual markets gives him a chance to recreate those collections.



Famous socialite Paris Hilton recently launched her own collection of autobiographical NFTs titled ‘Paris: Past Lives, New Beginnings’. This collection is a collaboration between Paris and cult toy brand Superplastic. The NFT showcases Paris Hilton and Superplastic’s synthetic superstar Dayzee.



Canadian singer Shawn Mendes collaborated with Genesis, an avatar tech company to launch his own NFT collection for the promotion of his album, Wonder. The collection includes digital wearables – a guitar, vest and a signed t-shirt.



In late March 2021, American rapper Snoop Dogg announced the collection of his first NFT, titled ‘A Journey with the Dogg.’ Snoop’s collection is the coming together of his early life memories through the NFT medium. Other than the original NFT track, the rapper also launched “Snoop Doge Coins,” “Diamond Joint,” and “Deez Nuts,” displaying the life of young Snoop Dogg.



Last year actor-politician Kamal Haasan became part of the long list of Indian celebrities who have launched their own NFTs. While launching, he said, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world.”



