Mercury Retrograde 2022 LIVE — Planet travels backward for 2nd time in May – Central Recorder

MERCURY is in retrograde, meaning it’s moving backward in the sky for the second time so far this year.

Because the planet dictates communication, travel, and technology, all of the star signs can experience some chaos during a planetary retrograde.

Mercury’s complete retrograde movement started on May 10 and will continue until June 3.

This movement happens to fall in the signs of Gemini and Taurus, meaning communication with an ex may be likely during this time, but that doesn’t mean you should give in to the temptation.

Astrologers advise against several things during this period, including signing any contracts, going on big trips, or entering situations that could cause miscommunication or toxicity – including reaching out to your ex.

“Planetary retrogrades are moments of collective pause and reflection. When Mercury retrograde occurs, we are being asked to slow down and double-check the details,” astrologer Ellen Bowles told the media outlet Well and Good.

Aries star sign explained

If you’re born between March 21 and April 20, then you’re an Aries – the first of the 12 zodiac signs and the “head of the zodiac.”

The ruling planet of Aries is Mars, which signifies war and energy.

It’s a fire sign and ruled by the headstrong Ram, making them stand their ground and refuse to be pushed around.

Aries are confident, which makes them great leaders as they can champion themselves and others, but this can also make them stubborn, reckless, and competitive.

Although Aries can sometimes be selfish and entitled, they will never back down from a challenge, and will still try and help others.

International Astrology Day

Astrologers around the world celebrate their love of the stars on March 20 which is considered the start of the astrological year.

Former president of the International Society of Astrological Research Gisele Terry told Astrology Hub:

“Astrology is truly a global language.

“We are all under the same sky. Sharing both our common and diverse perspectives on how we relate to the stars is the gift of International Astrology Day.”

The Zodiac’s origin

The Zodiac is the term used to describe the circle of 12 divisions of celestial longitude that are centered upon the path of the sun.

The 12 divisions share the names we know as our star signs.

The term zodiac derives from Latin zōdiacus – meaning “circle of animals”.

Throughout history, the zodiac has been used to predict or echo characteristics of personality.

May 18 horoscope for Pisces

If your birthday is from February 19 to March 20, Mystic Meg gives the key to a career change.

When you think about what makes you how you are, don’t discount your ability to put yourself in others’ shoes. This is unique and can be the key to a career change.

In love terms, stepping out of your life into someone else’s creates a passionate introduction.

Jupiter luck links to double doors.

May 18 horoscope for Aquarius

If your birthday is from January 21 to February 18, Mystic Meg predicts a name and a lucky number.

You feel so deeply about certain people and projects – and this is the day to put it into words. Once you start, sincerity will flow and barriers break down.

Your zone of celebrity connections is lit by the moon and a name linked to a late-night show can be part of your future.

Lucky numbers feature a three.

May 18 horoscope for Capricorn

If your birthday is from December 22 to January 20, Mystic Meg advises balancing emotions in communication.

Keep an eye on your communication style, as Mars makes you say too much, while Neptune keeps emotions near the surface.

Balancing both is your connection sweet spot, especially at an interview or on a first date.

Saturn’s canny cash style carries you forward to a set of family figures that make perfect sense.

May 18 horoscope for Sagittarius

If your birthday is from November 23 to December 21, Mystic Meg reveals a time coming in an “unexpected place.”

You may feel frustrated with the speed of changes at home but you can build on these brilliantly if you truly commit. So look again at your levels of engagement.

As for love, as Jupiter and Venus promote fun and flirtatious times, you find yourself in an unexpected place with a very unexpected person.

May 18 horoscope for Scorpio

If your birthday is from October 24 to November 22, Mystic Meg foresees a “calm time” coming.

This time, when you think through a money issue, the answer can appear. Though it might not be easy, you sense it is right for you.

If you are in a relationship, Venus makes you resilient and able to guide love through storms. The calm times you seek are so close.

Single? Look for someone in one-off shoes.

May 18 horoscope for Libra

If your birthday is from September 23 to October 23, Mystic Meg advises a successful future for you.

Instead of expecting people to read your mind, you can express your feelings in calm, clear ways and push a decision on to the next stage.

The planet mix in your fitness zone challenges you to make a choice instead of spreading your energy too thinly.

Then success can happen faster – and will last longer.

May 18 horoscope for Virgo

If your birthday is from August 24 to September 22, Mystic Meg encourages entering a cash contest.

Your negotiating style runs hot and cold as Mars and Neptune bond, meaning people find you difficult to read.

Use this edge to stake your claim in a cash contest. Instead of assuming a task is too big, break it down into smaller stages and start now.

Passion is heating up, especially around “P”.

May 18 horoscope for Leo

If your birthday is from July 23 to August 23, Mystic Meg predicts something for your love life.

Ideas are assets so instead of spreading them freely, think about who to share them with and choose people who can help in practical ways, not just in theory.

If you are in love, Venus thrives on shared knowledge and it is time you found out more about each other.

New love sits in a waiting room.

May 18 horoscope for Cancer

If your birthday is from June 22 to July 22, Mystic Meg advises trusting your instincts.

Your work strength is extra-instinctive, so instead of ignoring it, start using it.

From picking a team to targeting a CV, your instincts lead you in surprising but solid-gold directions.

Later in the day, as your marriage zone heats up, true commitment can seem simpler and sexier than it has done for weeks.

May 18 horoscope for Gemini

If your birthday is from May 22 to June 21, Mystic Meg foresees a new connection in your life.

As Saturn and the moon match up, you are ready to try new things in love, perhaps giving someone quieter than your usual type a chance.

Connecting with more than words shows how deep your feelings go.

Confidence glows in your sign and you see just where you need to take a creative ambition next.

May 18 horoscope for Taurus

If your birthday is from April 21 to May 21, Mystic Meg advises that you practice honesty with yourself and your loved ones.

It may feel kind to keep facts from friends or family but sharing is the way forward.

When you are honest about what you need, it can start to be given to you.

Your passion profile is enigmatic and when you meet a dark “S” stranger, you intrigue each other.

Teasing and pleasing take a couple to a new love level.

May 18 horoscope for Aries

If your birthday is from March 21 to April 20, Mystic Meg predicts a positive shift in thinking for you today.

You may feel a shift in your determination, from thinking to doing. This is moon-driven and so positive for you.

Rather than waiting for an agreement, get cracking and create results.

If you want a rest from being the leader in love, make that clear to your partner. What happens next will be such a thrill.

Other Mercury facts

Here are some other facts about the planet:

Mercury’s distance from sun

The average distance between Mercury and the Sun is 36million miles, but it depends on where Mercury is in its orbit.

Mercury has an egg-shaped orbit and can get as close as 29million miles to the Sun.

Its maximum distance away from the solar surface is 43million miles.

In comparison, Earth’s average distance from the Sun is 93million miles.

How many moons Mercury has explained

Planet Mercury actually has no moons.

The only other planet in our Solar System with no moons is Venus.

Earth has one, Mars has two and Saturn could have a staggering 82 moons.

What to avoid during retrograde

Astrologers advise against several things during this period, including:

As Mercury dictates communication, travel, and technology, things can go a bit awry during a planetary retrograde.

It is advised to double-check everything, keep back-ups of important information or documents, and make sure to be clear in conversations with others.

Mercury dictates communication

Mercury is known as the planet of communication, travel, and technology.

Mercury Retrograde can cause frequent misunderstandings, scheduling problems, and disagreements with friends and family.

Mercury’s retrograde in 2022

In 2022, the planet will be in complete retrograde movements during the following dates:

Mercury’s retrograde explained

Mercury completes its orbit around the Sun in about 88 days, while the Earth takes 365 days.

Since Mercury moves faster, it circles past the Earth around three to four times each year.

As the planet nears Earth, it appears to slow down, stop, move backward, stop again, and then move forward.

When Mercury is in retrograde, it appears to move backward in the sky.

