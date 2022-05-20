Seattle's iconic Piroshky Piroshky bakery is popping up at Third Space Brewing – OnMilwaukee.com

Ads

You can preorder piroshki, pierogi, pelmeni and more for pick-up at the pop-up.

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Piroshky Piroshky – the famed Russian bakery which got its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market – is going on a national tour with at least one stop in Wisconsin.

The bakery is well known – not only for its piroshki, Eastern European yeast buns (which can be filled with both sweet and savory fillings) – but for the legendary lines they generate at the Seattle market. Their popularity has only grown since being featured on shows like Anthony Bourdain's “No Reservations” and recognition as one of "The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the “Smithsonian Magazine.”

And if you’ve never tried their offerings, they will be in town to deliver pre-ordered goods on Thursday, June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Third Space Brewing, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. And yes, you should definitely plan to stick around and enjoy a beer while you're there (wink).

Pre-orders for items from Piroshky Piroshky (and select other Pike Place vendors) can be placed online now through June 7 at 9:30 a.m. The minimum order is $50, and all goods will be delivered to Third Space Brewing for pick-up at the pop-up on June 9. A team member from the bakery will be onsite, ensuring that everyone gets their boxes of fully baked frozen piroshkies (which can be reheated in the oven).

What can you get?

Piroshki, sometimes described as hand pies, are ubiquitous in Eastern Europe. And their fillings are as diverse as the people who make them. In the case of Piroshky Piroshky, the pies are baked, rather than fried.

Among their best-selling filling flavors, you’ll find beef and cheese, smoked salmon pate, veggie chipotle and potato and cheese. But you’ll also find breakfast-inspired fillings, curried fillings and seasonal sweet fillings (currently rhubarb).

Piroshky Piroshky also sells a variety of sweet treats from cinnamon cardamom braids and to marzipan and apple cinnamon rolls.

Customers can also order items like piroshky dough (to make your own), borscht, Piroshky Piroshky swag and itms like Pike Place Chowder and bags of frozen pelmeni (chicken or pork and chicken) from other Seattle vendors.

All can be pre-ordered for pick-up at the pop-up. View the selection online.

“Community has always been a core value for Piroshky Piroshky,” noted owner Olga Sagan in a release on the pop-up. “We are blessed to be traveling around the country, meeting our community while bringing Seattle’s best vendors with us!

“The concept of ‘breaking bread’ has been a unifying factor over the ages for many communities – and when you break it and see a delicious filling inside, it’s even better! Let’s break bread together!

Lori is an avid cook whose accrual of condiments and spices is rivaled only by her cookbook collection. Her passion for the culinary industry was birthed while balancing A&W root beer mugs as a teenage carhop, fed by insatiable curiosity and fueled by the people whose stories entwine with each and every dish. She’s had the privilege of chronicling these tales via numerous media, including OnMilwaukee and in her book “Milwaukee Food.” Her work has garnered journalism awards from entities including the Milwaukee Press Club.

When she’s not eating, photographing food, writing or recording the FoodCrush podcast, you’ll find Lori seeking out adventures with her husband Paul, traveling, cooking, reading, learning, snuggling with her cats and looking for ways to make a difference.

source