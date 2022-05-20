Fans on Instagram Are Bombarding Kelly Ripa With Questions About Her Health – Good Housekeeping

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why trust us?
The ABC star has been away for a bit.
For more than a week now, Live With Kelly and Ryan fans have been missing Kelly Ripa’s banter with Ryan Seacrest. After revealing that she tested positive for coronavirus over Mother’s Day weekend, many have sent her well wishes and awaited her return. But some recently started to wonder if Kelly was still away from the show because she’s working on other projects.
It all began when the Live costar posted an Instagram selfie in which she had her hair and makeup done. Kelly shared in the caption that she had reposted the pic from celebrity hairstylist Ryan Trygstad. Over on his Instagram, he revealed that he had worked with Kelly for her new game show Generational Gap.
“Hollywoodland #2022,” she wrote on May 18.
After seeing Kelly’s glam selfie, lots of Live fans couldn’t help but have a ton of questions. “Ryan said she had Covid and then she’s in CA or NV filming something????? 🤷♀️,” one person wrote. “So is she still recovering from Covid or is now in LA? I’m confused,” another added. “Filming generation gap????” a different fan said.
Back in April, Kelly was named the host of Generational Gap. Created by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and producer Mark Burnett, the TV project is coming to small screens this summer after it was first announced in August 2019. Generational Gap will invite family members to compete against each other and answer trivia questions about pop culture from different generations. Kelly hasn’t revealed whether or not she’s busy filming the show right now (it’s set to premiere on July 7).
So, is Kelly feeling better? She might be feeling more like herself again. Shortly after posting her glam pic, the ABC star shared heartwarming family photos of her eldest son Michael’s in-person college graduation. It was two years in the making after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event. In the snaps, Kelly stood next to her husband Mark Consuelos and their kids Lola and Joaquin.
Something tells us that she’ll be back on Live soon … perhaps on Monday.
