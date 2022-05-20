Good news for iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 users! Coming soon to your phones- iOS 16 – HT Tech

Ads

Good news for iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2 users coming soon, but for some iPhone owners, there is bad news on iOS 16 at WWDC 2022. Apple is all set to host its annual developer conference WWDC 2022 in June. The company will unveil a bunch of products along with the iOS 16. According to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first public beta version of iOS 16 will be available in July this year. Typically, Apple releases the first public beta of iOS when it releases the second developer beta. So, if the news is true, then we can expect the first public beta of iOS 16 will arrive a few weeks later than usual.

Mark Gurman claims that the iOS 16 public beta may be delayed as internal torrents are currently buggy. However, these are just speculations and if things go as per plan, then iOS 16 will be released on time. So be sure to treat these messages with caution, as the final decision rests with Apple.

Once the new update starts rolling out, users can download it on their compatible iPhone models immediately after the event. But do note that the initial beta of any new update usually has a lot of bugs, so it’s wise not to install them. According to rumors, iOS 16 will arrive with the improved notification system and a new multitasking management interface to iPadOS. It is also expected to bring dark mode/night mode shift, more theme and widget options, improved health app, improved Siri integration and much more.

According to reports, Apple is likely to drop iOS 16 support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE. This means that iPhone SE 2, iPhone 7, and other iPhones will get an iOS 16 upgrade. This also means iOS 16 will require the A10 chipset as the minimum hardware specs to support the device.

In addition to iOS 16, Apple will also unveil other major software upgrades like iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 update and a new branded homeOS.

