Shibani Dandekar Removes 'Mrs Akhtar' From Instagram Bio – Outlook India

The television personality married actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on February 19 this year and had added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio.

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 6:18 pm

Television personality Shibani Dandekar had shared her excitement of wedding with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar by adding 'Mrs Akhtar' to her Instagram bio soon after their wedding on February 19 this year. However, Dandekar has now removed the new addition to her social media bio.

However, she had added Akhtar's surname in the Instagram name, which remains intact.

Dandekar and Akhtar got married on February 19 and his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala house. The couple had civil wedding with celebrity friends like Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farah Khan amongst others,

Both Dandekar and Akhtar had flooded social media with their wedding pictures, giving fans an insight into their joyous celebrations.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Removing the surname from social media started creating stir when last year, Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya's surname from her bio. This had given rise to speculation of their separation, which was later confirmed when they made an official statement.

Last year, reports of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's separation also surfaced after the actress removed Jonas surname. However, the news was untrue and they recently welcomes their first child together.

