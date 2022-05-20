Home Latest News

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day – MarketWatch

Julia Martin
Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.17% inched 0.17% higher to $137.59 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.03% rising 0.03% to 31,261.90 and the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP, -0.30% falling 0.30% to 11,354.62. The stock’s rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Apple Inc. closed $45.35 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.
The stock outperformed some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.23% fell 0.23% to $252.56, Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -1.34% fell 1.34% to $2,178.16, and International Business Machines Corp. IBM, -0.91% fell 0.91% to $128.48. Trading volume (135.5 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 97.8 M.
Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
