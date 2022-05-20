Bitcoin (BTC) Dominant Again as Altcoins Like Solana (SOL) Falter – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.

Upside Foods opened the largest synthetic meat factory in the world. It’s designed to grow thousands of pounds of chicken, beef and pork. Backed by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, Upside is betting consumers will go for vat-grown meat.

Bitcoin might be having a tough time of late, but it’s holding up much better than other cryptocurrencies, showcasing its ability to stay dominant during rough spells.

The coin’s market-cap dominance has risen “sharply” during the latest selloff, reaching 45%, the highest level this year, according to data compiled by Babel Finance. It suggests “altcoins are at their worst,” the firm’s strategists wrote in a note.

