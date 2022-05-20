Instagram's new Story Highlights feature lets you save Stories forever – Mashable

Ads

Your Instagram Stories no longer have to disappear forever after 24 hours.

The app introduced two new features that allow you to save your Stories indefinitely: archiving, for private saving, and “highlights,” a feature that puts Stories right on your profile.

Similar to Snapchat’s memories feature, if you enable the new Stories Archive setting, then Instagram will automatically download your Stories to your account’s archive before they expire. There, the saved Stories will live alongside any posts you’ve previously archived.

Though Instagram has always allowed users to manually download their Instagram Stories, archiving is the first time they’ve automated the process, which the company says is meant to alleviate anxiety users have about losing their Stories,

Once a Story is saved to your archive, which is private, you now have the ability to publicly share it in a more permanent way with Instagram’s new “Story Highlights.” The feature pins a carousel of Instagram Stories to the top of your profile, where they’ll be viewable to anyone who can see your profile.

The update reflects just how serious Instagram is about Stories. Though the company (which could go months on end without significant app updates prior to Stories) has been spinning out new features for more than a year now, updates have barely touched profiles.

And for good reason — part of the company’s reasoning behind Stories in the first place (besides competing with Snapchat, that is) was that users were so exacting about what was on their profile that they weren’t posting nearly as often as Instagram wanted.

By adding Stories, the company reasoned, users would have a space to share photos that were more “in the moment” than the typical perfectly-orchestrated plandid. Now, more than 300 million daily active users later, Instagram Stories is more popular than all of Snapchat and the company is ready to rethink its approach to user profiles and Stories.

“We really want to make sure that we can give you the best of both worlds where you can share, it goes away, and you feel good about that, but then you can also retain the value for yourself or your profile later on,” says Instagram Product Lead Robby Stein.

Related Video: Forget 3D printing, molding is all the rage right now

More in Facebook, Instagram, Social Media

source