Apple Has Some Surprising News About the Mac and iPad – TheStreet

Apple (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report sells a stunning amount of products, but everything it offers tends to be overshadowed by the iPhone, which, depending upon the quarter, accounts for roughly 50% to 70% of its sales.

That makes the iPhone arguably the most successful single product of all time. But when a company sells $65 billion of products in the fourth quarter alone, that leaves a lot of room for other products to contribute to the bottom line.

IPhone sales actually dipped to 46.6% of Apple's total revenue in Q4, according to data from Statista. That's about $41 billion in sales.

For perspective, Tesla's (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report total revenue for the third quarter came in at $13.7 billion and its revenue for the most recent 12 months just barely tops Apple's Q4 iPhone revenue.

But while the iPhone has been an unqualified success and its importance to Apple can't be measured, it's not Apple's only incredibly successful product.

The Mac and the iPad may create only a fraction of the revenue Apple's phones deliver, but they play an important part in the company's ecosystem.

"For Mac, we set an all-time revenue record of $9.2 billion despite supply constraints, driven by strong demand for our M1-powered MacBook Air," Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said during the Q4 earnings call. "In fact, our last five quarters for Mac have been the best five quarters ever for the category."

Sales of the iPad were almost as high as those for the Mac, which is impressive because the overall tablet category has been in decline.

Tablet sales peaked in 2014 at 230.1 million globally, dipping to a low of 144 million in 2019, then recovering slightly in 2020 before jumping back to 170 million in 2021, Statista reported.

"IPad performance was also strong with a September quarter revenue record of $8.3 billion, up 21% in spite of significant supply constraints as customer demand for the iPad Pro, also powered by M1, was very strong," Maestri said.

That's all good news for Apple, but overall sales are not the most exciting piece of news the company reported when it comes to iPad and Mac.

Apple's tablets and computers are finding a new audience. And perhaps most important, those new iPad and Mac customers are having a very positive experience.

"Around half of the customers purchasing Mac and iPad during the quarter were new to that product," Maestri said. "And in the most recent surveys of U.S. consumers from 451 Research, customer satisfaction was 97% for both Mac and iPad."

Selling more iPads and Macs drives the overall Apple ecosystem. Maestri explained how that has played out in the company's services category.

"Turning to services. As I mentioned, we reached an all-time revenue record of $18.3 billion with all-time records for cloud services, music, video, advertising, Apple Care, and payment services, and a September quarter record for the App Store," he said.

"Our continued investment and strong execution in services has helped us deliver a record $68 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, nearly tripling this category in six years."

More devices sold to happy customers means more people paying for service. That makes those iPad and Mac sales not just one-time revenue, but drivers of the recurring revenue that has helped transform Apple's business model.

