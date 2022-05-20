A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
The 2022 Met Gala is over, but some of the stars that attended are still savoring their favorite moments. From the gala itself to Cardi B’s Playboy afterparty to the after afterparties, this year’s Met Gala was filled with reunions and behind-the-scenes moments that weren’t captured on the red carpet. On account of Anna Wintour’s 2015 cellphone ban, Met Gala attendees aren’t allowed to take photos or post on social media from the event. But luckily for us, we have an inside look thanks to a few celebrities who captured the evening via Instagram.
On the night of the event, Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo series of fun selfies with folks like Cardi B, Lizzo, Normani, SZA, Jared Leto, and Anderson .Paak. “Pretttyyy sure I got thee best selfies at the met gala this year lol tag who you see 🤑,” she captioned her Instagram post. Other stars like Jodie Turner-Smith and Winnie Harlow took to their Instagram Stories to recap the stunning event, too. Ahead, check out all the behind-the-scenes celebrity pictures taken at the Met Gala.
The Met Gala Rules Didn't Stop These Stars From Snapping Selfies – POPSUGAR
