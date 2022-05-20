iGaming, Cryptocurrency, and NFTs Critical to Casino Industry's Post-Pandemic Future, Says Info-Tech Research Group – PR Newswire

Ads

Searching for your content…

In-Language News

Contact Us

888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 10 PM ET

News provided by

May 19, 2022, 18:00 ET

Share this article

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Info-Tech Research Group has published a new industry trends report on the future of casinos and their need for digital transformation. The report is timely, as the effects of the pandemic are still apparent to casino operators, most notably with a shortage of labor and skilled labor, health and safety concerns, and the prominence of online gaming and its effects on brick-and-mortar casino floors.

Info-Tech’s findings reveal that the casino industry is at the precipice of significant change. Operators need to consider what is happening in the external environment that directly influences what changes will need to be made within the four walls of the casino.

"Many casinos are going through a slow rate of progress and pace of change," says Larry Fretz, vice president of Gaming and Hospitality Research at Info-Tech Research Group. "Since many casinos are faced with the challenges of the pandemic and meeting the expectations of consumers, the objective is for operators to accomplish the Casino Floor of the Future, taking advantage of the many opportunities that could increase revenue and maximize share of wallet."

The new report details three external environments that have a direct influence on casinos. These changes are:

"With digital transformation in mind, casinos must understand what innovative products and solutions are on the horizon that will allow for the expansion of operations and survival of the industry," explains Fretz. "It is the role of IT to help their casino adopt technologies with an eye to long-term technical and business impacts."

Six Enabling Trends From Info-Tech’s Casino-as-a-Platform Report:

As casinos incorporate new technological innovations, they must remember that hospitality has always been, and will always be, about the people. A casino-as-a-platform strategy begins with the operator’s needs but ends with the creation and enhancement of a player-centric experience.

Info-Tech recommends focusing on an analyst’s investigation of strategic foresight. This methodology helps the IT department and the business process what is happening in the organization’s external environment to guide ideation and opportunity identification.

As a methodology, strategic foresight flows from the identification of signals to clustering the signals together to form trends and uncover what is driving the trends in determining which strategic initiatives are most likely to lead to success on an industry level.

The following six trends outlined in Info-Tech’s report should be top of mind for IT leaders in the casino and gaming industry as they navigate the new landscape:

For each of the trends presented, the report provides case studies and actionable recommendations that IT leaders in the gaming and casino industry can implement immediately.

The comprehensive report is now available. To learn more about each trend, download and read the full Future of Casino-as-a-Platform report.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media professionals are encouraged to register for Info-Tech’s Media Insiders Program for more research and insights. This program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to IT, HR, and software industry content and subject matter experts from a group of more than 200 research analysts. To apply for access, contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the leading information technology research and advisory firms in the world, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

More news releases in similar topics

Cision Distribution 888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 9 PM ET

source