How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone – BGR India

How To
Image: Pixabay
Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video sharing apps in the world. It offers hosts of features to users to share their photos and videos creatively. The list includes IGTV videos, Stories, Live Videos and Reels among others. But here is a thing, while all other posts get saved on users’ smartphones, reels don’t. Also, there is no way to save reels shared by other users on your smartphone. Also Read – Instagram is testing a new Stories layout that will just show three posts: How will it affect you
For those of you who aren’t well-versed with Instagram, Reels are 60-second long videos with audio, AR effects, and other creative tools that users can share. You can record Reels in a series of clips or all at once. You can also use video uploads from your gallery to share as Reels. Essentially, they are Instagram’s version of TikTok. Also Read – No, WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently
Step 1: Swipe right in the app and tap the Reels option at the bottom of the screen. Alternatively, tap the Plus icon at the top in the app and then tap the Reels option. Also Read – How to hide Instagram followers and following list: All you need to know
Step 2: Hold the video player icon in the middle to record the video.
Step 3: Select a suitable speed and add images, stickers and music among others to the reel.
Step 4: Tap the Preview button to view the reel before you share it.
Step 5: Finally tap the Share button to share it with all your followers.
Now that you have familiarised yourself with Instagram’s Reel, here is an easy hack using which you can download a reel on your smartphone. All you need is an app like Instadp, Igram.io (for iOS) or Reels Downloader (for Android).
Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone and go to the Reels section in the app.
Step 2: Now copy the link of the reels that you want to download.
Step 3: Now open the reels downloader app that you have downloaded on your smartphone and paste the link of the reel that you had copied earlier.
Step 4: Now tap the Download button. On doing so, the reel will start downloading on your smartphone. You will be able to access it in your phone’s Gallery app.
News
Mobiles
How To
Photo Gallery
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Google Stadia dead? For you it is
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
Will metaverse be enough to keep Facebook relevant among masses?
Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why
Vivo TWS Neo Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions
OnePlus Nord First Impressions
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh
Mahindra Thar to Tata Safari: Here are the top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh
An iPhone virus that can run even when the phone is turned off
IIT Madras, Indian Railways to develop India s first Hyperloop
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 launched
Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?
Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?
India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life
Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000
5 Things to Know about Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS): पहले सीजन का पहला दिन हुआ खत्म, जानें सभी टीमों का हाल, हाइलाइट्स और डिटेल
Crypto Market Today (20 May 2022): Terra (LUNA) में एक बार फिर देखने को मिली गिरावट, Nekocoin (NEKOS) में हुई 1180.70% की बढ़ोतरी
Infinix Hot 11 2022 Review: सस्ते में बढ़िया ऑप्शन है इनफिनिक्स का यह फोन
Realme Pad X का ऑफिशियल ग्रीन वेरिएंट आया सामने, 26 मई को लॉन्च होगा टैब
Free Fire MAX में अधिक डैमेज पहुंचाने के लिए 5 बेस्ट गन कॉम्बिनेशन, आसानी से जीत जाएंगे गेम
Features
News
Features
Features
new arrivals in india
12,490
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
54,999
Price Not Available
12,999
11,999
Price Not Available
36,999
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!
BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on the mobile and general consumer electronics markets. It is America’s number one source of exclusive and breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles and casual readers alike. more
Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited
How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone – BGR India
How To