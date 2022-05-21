Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -1.34% shed 4.71% to $2,330.11 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +0.01% falling 3.56% to 4,146.87 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.03% falling 3.12% to 32,997.97. The stock’s fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $700.82 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.17% fell 5.57% to $156.77, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.23% fell 4.36% to $277.35, and Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +1.18% fell 6.77% to $208.28. Trading volume (2.2 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 1.8 M.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

A widely followed technical analyst is forecasting a big stock-market rebound.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

source