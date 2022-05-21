Scene Calendar: Annasemble Chamber Orchestra, Journey to Juneteenth – Gainesville Sun

Ads

MUSIC

Annasemble Chamber Orchestra: 7 p.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 500 NE 16th Ave. Free; donations welcomed. (spccgnv.org/concert) The Annasemble Chamber Orchestra is part of the Annasemble Community Orchestra of Gainesville. It is a string ensemble of around 12 musicians.

“Free Fridays” Concert: 7-9 p.m. today, Bo Diddley Plaza amphitheater, 111 E. University Ave. Free. (bodiddleyplaza.com/upcoming-events) Crooked Counsel will perform.

Sting: 8 p.m. today, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $64.50-$151.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000) The iconic artist will perform with special guest Joe Sumner.

Chicago: 7 p.m. Sunday, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $39.50-$99.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000) Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock ’n’ roll band with horns, Chicago, came in at No. 4, the highest-charting American band in the chart’s history, in Billboard Magazine’s recent Top Bands and Duos.

Phoebe Bridgers: 7 p.m. Wednesday, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $34-$52. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Per artist request, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 48-hours of event is required for entry. Face masks are encouraged.

THEATER

“Mary Poppins Jr.”: 7 p.m. today, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Gainesville High School, 1900 NW 13th St. Tickets: $12 general admission, $10 students and ages 65 and older. (bit.ly/ghspoppins) Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.

“August: Osage County”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through May 29, Acrosstown Repertory Theatre, 619 S. Main St. Tickets: $20 general admission; $15 seniors, military and students. (acrosstown.org) A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets.

“Pieces of Their Hearts”: 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and May 26-28, Santa Fe College, Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall at the Northwest Campus, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $15 adults; $9 seniors, students, military service members, and ages 11 and younger; free for SF students, faculty and staff with college ID cards. (395-4181, showpass.com/pieces-of-their-hearts) Santa Fe College Theatre Professor Terry Klenk’s “Pieces of Their Hearts: A Devised Musical Revue About Relationships and Love!” will explore the evolution of a romantic relationship through comedy and Broadway show tunes when Theatre Santa Fe students take the stage.

“American Idiot”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through June 12, Gainesville Community Playhouse, 4039 NW 16th Blvd. Tickets: $23 general admission, $19 seniors, $12 students. (gcplayhouse.org) Green Day’s powerhouse album is brought to life in this electric-rock musical of youthful disillusion.

“Harmonia”: 5 p.m. Saturday, Two Hawk Hammock, 17950 NE 53rd Lane, Williston. Tickets: $5, free ages 12 and younger. (twohawkhammock.com) An original “under the sea” musical for all ages that combines live music, dance and circus arts for a delightful, family friendly experience.

Ryan Hamilton: 7 p.m. Saturday, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach. Tickets: $39.50-$52.50. (pvconcerthall.com) Ryan Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.”

Heather Land: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach. Tickets: $35-$75. (pvconcerthall.com) Comedienne, author, and singer Heather Land tells it like it is with sarcasm and Southern charm.

DANCE

“Rock This Stage!”: 1 p.m. Saturday, Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Tickets: $20 general admission, $17 ages 3-11, free ages 2 and younger. (performingarts.ufl.edu) Dance Sun Country’s 15th anniversary recital featuring approximately 40 dances including performances by all students and classes, from the Dance Tots through advanced-level dancers.

BENEFITS

Paint the Night Benefit Gala: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Good News Arts, 18555 Main St., High Springs. Tickets: $40. (goodnewsarts.brownpapertickets.com) A night of creativity, dancing, food and drinks with fun for everyone.

ET CETERA

Journey to Juneteenth Kickoff: 9-10 a.m. today, City Hall Plaza, 200 E. University Ave. Free. (cityofgainesville.org) Reading of Juneteenth proclamation and raising of Juneteenth flag.

Florida Emancipation Day Celebration Program and Fish Fry: 5 p.m. dinner sales, 6:30 p.m. program today, Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center, 837 SE Seventh Ave. Free; dinners for sale. (info@cottonclubmuseum.com) The theme for celebration is “Expressions of Freedom.”

Mickle Pool Family Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. today and Thursday, Andrew R. Mickle Sr. Pool, 1717 SE 15th St. Free. (cityofgainesville.org) The city of Gainesville encourages families to come out and enjoy time together at the pool.

Cade After Dark 21+: 6-9 p.m. today, Cade Museum, 811 N. Main St. Admission: $15. (cademuseum.org/calendar) Adults 21 and older only will be admitted. Admission includes a drink ticket, redeemable at the Cade’s cash bar. Additional drinks will be available for purchase. Also included is a free ticket to a raffle prize drawing.

“Florida Skies (Spring)”: 7-8 p.m. today, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 for adults; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/o/santa-fe-college-planetarium) Join James Albury, host of “The Sky Above Us” and former co-host of the PBS TV Show “Star Gazers,” as he takes attendees on a personally guided tour of our night sky, using the planetarium’s GOTO Chronos Space Simulator.

Sunflower Festival: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Coon Hollo Farm, 22480 N. U.S. 441, Micanopy. Tickets: $8. (bit.ly/sunfest22a) Entry includes two sunflowers, a hayride to feed cows, farm animals and photo ops galore. Enjoy Nana’s country store, Jerseys Creamery, concessions and more.

World Kangaroo Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $8 general admission; $5 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, active military and veterans with valid ID, police, firefighters, first responders, EMT/EMS and health care workers, and UF students and staff with current Gator1 ID; $3 Electronic Benefits Transfer recipients (up to four total tickets with card, any combination of adults/children); free ages 3 and younger, and SF students, staff and retirees with current SF ID. (sfcollege.edu) Kangaroo-themed crafts and games, samples of Caffe Vita’s Papua New Guinea Yopno Uruwa Som coffee, and zookeepers out in full force to show guests training demonstrations, give keeper talks and introduce attendees to the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Newberry Watermelon Festival: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Country Way Town Square, 1739 SW 248th Drive, Newberry. Free admission; items for sale. (newberrywatermelonfestival.com) Annual event featuring craft and food vendors, parade, dog pageant, golf cart competition, live entertainment and an outdoor expo.

Spring Festival: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through May 29, Sunshine Zoological Preserve, 17248 Crawford Lake Road, McAlpin. Tickets: $10, free ages 2 and younger. (bit.ly/szsf22a) Explore more than 90 acres at the Sunshine Cattle Ranch featuring kids’ crafts, play area, swings, Tonka digging area, sensory path, roping area, agricultural demonstrations, petting zoo, food vendors and arts/crafts vendors.

Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park Sinkhole Guided Walk: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park, 4732 Millhopper Road. Cost: $4 per vehicle, $2 pedestrian or bicyclist. (bit.ly/devilsmill) Ask questions and learn about the area and its history while exploring the park with a ranger.

Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation Tour: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, 8528 E. County Road 225. Tickets: $25 adults, $10 ages 2-11, free ages 1 and younger; $45 motorized-vehicle tours. (carsonspringswildlife.org, 468-2827, contact@cswildlife.org) Take a tour — on foot or in a tour vehicle — of Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation with big-cat feeding demonstrations and up-close encounters with the animals.

Safe Kids Day: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua. Free. (bit.ly/safekids22) Games, activities and giveaways from local health and safety professionals with a special visit by the Shandscair helicopter.

Historic Haile Homestead Tour: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, Historic Haile Homestead, 8500 Archer Road. Entrance: $5 ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger. (hailehomestead.org) The Historic Haile Homestead is unique in the nation for its “Talking Walls.” Closed May 28-29 and July 2-3.

Waldo Car Show: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Waldo City Square, 14450 NE 148th Ave., Waldo. Free. (bit.ly/waldocar22) An open show for cars, trucks and motorcycles. Food, refreshments and music on site.

Rooterville Animal Sanctuary Self-Guided Tours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rooterville Animal Sanctuary, 5579 Darwood St., Melrose. Cost: Suggested $10 donation per person or $30 for a family of four. (rooterville.org) Take a map of the sanctuary at the gate to see highlights of Rooterville to help you find your way. Guided tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Weird Beard Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Kirby Family Farm, 19630 NE 30th St., Williston. Tickets: $15.99 general admission in advance, $20 general admission at the gate if available; $10.99 ages 3-9 in advance, $15 ages 3-9 at the gate if available; free ages 2 and younger. (kirbyfarm.com/weird-beard-festival) Second annual event featuring beards, bluegrass, barbecue and more.

Horse Feeding: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mill Creek Farm Retirement Home for Horses, 20307 NW CR 235A, Alachua. Entrance: Bag of carrots. (millcreekfarm.org) The Retirement Home for Horses provides lifetime care to elderly horses seized by law enforcement agencies, rescued by the SPCA or humane societies, as well as horses retired from government service such as police patrol or state and federal parks.

High Springs Art Walk: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, downtown High Springs. Free entry. (facebook.com/HighSpringsDowntownMerchants) Seasonal monthly event featuring local artists gracing sidewalks and storefronts with some locations featuring live painting and demonstrations. Future dates are June 18, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

Veterans for Peace Poetry Reading/Peace Scholarship Awards: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4225 NW 34th St. Free. (vfppeacepoetrycontest@gmail.com, 831-334-0117, vfpgainesville.org) Annual event featuring inspiring readings by the student poets and music by Alivia Regan Hunter, an 18-year-old singer/songwriter. Refreshments will be served after the program. Masks required.

SpacePark360: Geodesium Edition: 3 p.m. Saturdays through May 28, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 general admission; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/space-park-360-geodesium-edition) An immersive entertainment show for fulldome theaters — an amusement park with its rides placed throughout the solar system.

We Are SPARC: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Rosa B. Williams Center, 524 NW First St. Free. (SPARC352@arts.ufl.edu, arts.ufl.edu/sites/sparc352/overview)Community event featuring performances by E. Stanley Richardson, Alachua County’s Poet Laureate and the Founder/Director of ARTSPEAKSgnv Inc.; Alana Jackson, spoken word artist and UF Center for Arts in Medicine Lecturer; and a participatory arts experience facilitated by Rhonda Wilson, Founding Executive Director of Star Center Theatre.

Journey to Juneteenth Youth Scavenger Hunt: 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Depot Park, 874 SE Fourth St. Free. (cityofgainesville.org) A youth scavenger hunt including historical facts and information about Juneteenth and Black history.

Music 360: 5-6 p.m. Saturdays through May 28, Kika Silva Pla Planetarium, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets: $7.19 general admission; $6.17 ages 4-12, ages 60 and older, UF affiliates, military and first responders. (showpass.com/music360-holst-theplanets) An immersive journey of sight and sound as you experience the majesty of Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite “The Planets” while visiting the planets of our Solar System.

Haile Equestrian Center Movie Nights: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Haile Equestrian Center, 7680 SW 46th Blvd. Cost: Free for Haile Equestrian members, $40 for non-members. (haileequestrian.com) From classic horse movies to current films, these movie nights are all about horses. Popcorn and drinks provided, bring other movie snacks if you wish and a comfy blanket to watch with.

Two Hawk Hammock Happy Hour: 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Two Hawk Hammock, 17950 NE 53rd Lane, Williston. Tickets: $5 ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger. (twohawkhammock.com) Live music, food and drinks, and barn animals.

Journey to Juneteenth Movie: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Depot Park, 870 SE Fourth St. Free. (cityofgainesville.org) A showing of the movie “Queen of Katwe.”

Swamp City Obstacle Course Race: 11 a.m. Sunday, Celebration Pointe, 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave. Tickets: $42 adults, $35 ages 7-17. (bit.ly/swampcity22) Second annual event to challenge all levels of fitness with wild and inventive obstacles from urban to wooded terrain. There will be special heats for divisions and challenges. Fun for all including challenges for Food vendors, shopping, music and a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration.

Gainesville Bromeliad Society: 2 p.m. Sunday, Entomology Building, 1881 Natural Area Drive, University of Florida campus. Free. (gainesvillebromeliad.org) Speaker Kenneth Stokes will discuss the diverse growth habits of bromeliads. He will bring plants to sell. Plants also will be given away.

Sweetwater Wetlands Park Wednesday Bird Walk: 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Sweetwater Wetlands Park, 325 SW Williston Road. Admission: $5 per vehicle; $2 for pedestrians, vans and bikes. (alachuaaudubon.org) Discover the rich diversity of birds at one of north central Florida’s premier birding hotspots during a two- to three-hour guided walking tour. Birders of all levels welcome. Walks are led by volunteers from Alachua Audubon Society with assistance from Sweetwater Wetlands Park rangers.

CASTING CALL

“Peter Pan”: 7-8 p.m. Sunday, 5-6 p.m. Monday, High Springs Playhouse, 130 NE First Ave., High Springs. Free. (bit.ly/pantryouts) Roles for ages 8 and older. See website for specific characters. Show dates are July 28-Aug. 7. The Darling children love to hear of Peter Pan’s adventures during his visits through the open window of the nursery. One night after Nana has taken his shadow and Wendy has sewn it back on, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell whisk the children off to Neverland to be part of the adventures.

ART

Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention: “Fabric Frontiers — Textiles and Technology” on display through May 29; “Tech Tapestry — Threads of Invention” on display through May 29; “Animationland” on display through Jan. 3, 2023. Tickets: $12.50, $10 seniors and college students, $7.50 ages 5-17, free ages 4 and younger. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 811 N. Main St. (371-8001, cademuseum.org)

Cedar Key Arts Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through May 30 CKAC Member’s Art Sale. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 457 Second St., Cedar Key. (543-5801, cedarkeyartscenter.org)

Cotton Club Museum and Cultural Center: “Unapologetic!” on display through August. The exhibit features works by local Gainesville artist Yvonne Ferguson with images of cultural and human rights icons as well as notable and groundbreaking musicians. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Saturday plus by appointment for schools and other groups. 837 SE Seventh Ave. (226-8321, info@cottonclubmuseum.com)

Florida Museum of Natural History: Standing exhibits include the “Our Changing Climate: Past and Present,” “Butterfly Rainforest,” “Florida Fossils: Evolution of Life & Land,” “Northwest Florida: Waterways & Wildlife,” “South Florida People & Environments,” “Exploring Our World,” “Fossil Plant Garden” and “Florida Wildflower & Butterfly Garden.” All standing exhibits are free, but regular admission fees apply to enter the “Butterfly Rainforest” exhibit: $14 for adults ($12 for Florida residents and seniors) and $7 for ages 3-17. Admission is free for museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 card. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3215 Hull Road. (floridamuseum.ufl.edu, 846-2000)

Gainesville Fine Arts Association Gallery: “The Future: Conserving Our Earth” on display through May 31. Gallery hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 1314 S. Main St. (gainesvillefinearts.org, info@gainsevillefinearts.org)

Good News Arts Inc.: Works by Paul Shortt on display through July 2 with a reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. 18555 Main St., High Springs. (goodnewsarts.com)

Harn Museum of Art: “Global Perspectives: Highlights from the Contemporary Collection,” a celebration of global interconnectedness, on display through Sept. 25; “COPIA II,” celebrates new photographs that have entered the Harn Museum of Art’s collection in the last six years, with a few other photographs rarely or never shown before, on display through Oct. 30; “Global Perspectives: Highlights from the Contemporary Collection,” a celebration of global interconnectedness, on display through Oct. 1, 2023; “She/Her/Hers: Women in the Arts of China,” which unravels the intersecting roles women played as subjects, artists and consumers of art in traditional, modern and contemporary China, on display through March 24, 2024; “Speechless: Text and Image in Global Culture,” a fascinating look at how words, aesthetics and materials have supported religious, political and socio-cultural agendas for millennia, on display May 31–Dec. 30. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 3259 Hull Road. (392-9826)

Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies: Santa Fe Springs Plein Air exhibit on display through Saturday. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday. 23645 W. U.S. 27, High Springs. (lanzagallery.com, 474-1049)

Matheson History Museum: “We’re Tired of Asking: Black Thursday and Civil Rights at the University of Florida,” which follows one slice of African American history in Gainesville, currently on display online and in person; “When Johnny Came Marching Home: Some Gave All – All Gave Some,” remembering those who came home from war with both physical and mental wounds, on display outside; “Trailblazers: 150 Years of Alachua County Women,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in the United States, on display. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 513 E. University Ave. (378-2280, mathesonmuseum.org)

Melrose Bay Art Gallery: May’s featured artist is Nancy Hyer. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. 103 State Road 26, Melrose (475-3866, melrosebayartgallery.com)

Sweetwater Print Cooperative: Norman Jensen’s “Order from Chaos,” a series of color pencil drawings titled to describe his method of working, on display through May 25 and may be seen by appointment. 117 S. Main St. (514-3838)

University Galleries: “Please Do Not Touch: Prelude to an Art History Survey,” where viewers are given the opportunity to touch the objects on display, on view through June 15. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. 400 SW 13th St. (arts.ufl.edu/university-galleries)

UPCOMING CONCERTS

Tioga Concert Night: 7-10 p.m. May 27, Tioga Town Center, 133 SW 130th Way, Newberry. Free. (tiogatowncenter.com) Jamie Davis will perform. Future performances include Ed Roth on June 10, The Project on July 1, Elio Piedra on July 22, Scott Wilson and the Global Jazz Ensemble on Aug. 5 and one more performance TBA on Aug. 26.

Bikini Kill: 8 p.m. May 31, Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $40. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band from the ’90s. The band is credited with instigating the Riot Grrrl movement in the early ’90s via their political lyrics, zines and confrontational live show.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. June 1 Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $45-$75. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall” and the iconic song “Echoes” performed note-for-note and in its entirety by Brit Floyd. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a multi-million-dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

“Happy Together” Tour: 8 p.m. June 2 Florida Theatre, 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Tickets: $35-$75. (floridatheatre.com, 904-355-5661) Performing their biggest hits of the 1960s and 1970s, The Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), The Association, Mark Lindsay, The Vogues and The Cowsills return for the 2022 “Happy Together” tour.

Barenaked Ladies: 6 p.m. June 3 Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $44-$129. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Following their critically acclaimed 2019 “Last Summer on Earth Tour,” Barenaked Ladies is ready to hit the road again and bring out all the fan favorites that have built them a long-lasting career and worldwide fan base.

The Doobie Brothers: 7 p.m. June 5, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $59.50-$149.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000) The iconic group will perform as part of their “50th Anniversary” tour.

Live and Local Spring Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 16, Bo Diddley Plaza, 111 E. University Ave. Free. (bit.ly/livelocalapril, bit.ly/livelocalmay, bit.ly/livelocaljune) All-ages concert series featuring Gainesville’s best and brightest emerging talent. The line ups will include emerging bands, singer/songwriters and independent artists, and offer a diverse mix of musicians that are local or connected to Gainesville’s music community. June 16 goes full on rock ’n’ roll with the Lo-Minds and Shine from Shine and The Shakers.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: 7 p.m. June 24, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: TBD. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The band will perform as part of their “Wheels of Soul” tour.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: 7:30 p.m. June 24, Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C A1A South, St. Augustine. Tickets: $54-$154. (904-209-0367, theamp.com) Ringo Starr has announced details for a North American Tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre stop also will feature former All Starr Edgar Winter.

Matchbox Twenty: 7 p.m. July 6, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $50.25-$145.75. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The post-grunge rockers will perform.

Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Aug. 24, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $39.50-$269.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The ’90s band will perform as part of their “Summer Tour 2020” tour with special guest Blue October.

Rod Stewart: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, 1 Daily’s Place, Jacksonville. Tickets: $63-$458.50. (dailysplace.com/events, 904-633-2000). The flamboyant, gravelly-voiced rock/pop singer will perform.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Kulaqua River Ranch Water Park Community Day: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 30, River Ranch Water Park, 23400 NW 212th Ave., High Springs. Admission: $16 ages 4 and older, free ages 3 and younger. (kulaqua.com) In an effort to support the community, Camp Kulaqua opens the River Ranch during specific days during the summer at a discounted rate with no reservations required. The venue requests that modest swimsuits be worn. Food and coolers allowed, but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages. Future community days include July 3, July 10, July 24 and Aug. 7.

“The Line”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays June 3-12, Actors’ Warehouse, 2512 NE First Blvd. Tickets: $25 general admission, $20 students and ages 65 and older. (actorswarehouse.org) Crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, “The Line” cuts through the media and political noise to reveal the lived experiences of frontline medical workers in New York and their battle to save lives in a system built to serve the bottom line.

Family Invention Lab: 2 p.m. June 12, Meeting Room A, Headquarters Library, 401 E. University Ave. Free; register online. (aclib.us/invention) Learn basic coding and engineering lessons for the whole family. These programs are curated by the MakerSpace team to encourage discovery, experimentation and hands-on learning with beginner-friendly technology. Inventors from ages 5 to adults can learn how to write code and engineer contraptions with pocket-sized computers, STEM kits, building straws and more. Future events will be held June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

Tioga Outdoor Movie Night Series: 7 p.m. June 17, Tioga Town Center, 133 SW 130th Way, Newberry. Free. (tiogatowncenter.com) Tioga movie night featuring “Soul.” Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy the movie under the stars. Upcoming movies include “Sing 2” on July 8 and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Aug. 12.

Authors discussion: 4 p.m. June 18, Matheson History Museum, 513 E. University Ave. Online option available. Free; registration required. (bit.ly/authorsjune22, bit.ly/authorsjune22zoom) Five authors, conservationists, environmentalists and artists will read from their essays in “The Wilder Heart of Florida: More Writers Inspired by Florida Nature” about their beloved places in the state.

source