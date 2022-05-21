Instagram Bio Guide 2021: Check How to Write Perfect Insta Bios? | 150+ Best Instagram Bio Ideas – Version Weekly

Ads

Are you guys finding some interesting and attractive ways to make Perfect Instagram Bios & attract your followers? Then, this page will be the right choice for you all. We as a team did ample research on How to write the best Instagram Bio for personal profiles and Business IG accounts. Excited to get into an Instagram Bio Ultimate Guide, let’s dive in!

As a beginner, everyone wants to know What is Instagram Bio and how it shows an impact on your Instagram account? Apart from this, they would also love to understand how to make or create their own Instagram Bios as per their requirement by using some important & basic approaches. So, we have decided to provide all about Insta Bio in one place ie., An Ultimate Guide on Instagram Bio.

This guide will make you follow all New Strategies to make your Bio look perfect and increase your Instagram followers. Moreover, you can also find some Awesome Bio for Instagram along with the best, cool, funny Instagram Bio Ideas and Examples in this guide.

Okay, let’s get started with the main topic “Instagram Bio”! Now,

A small share in the Instagram Profile Page where you can describe yourself in an interesting way is called “Instagram Bio”. You can go for some cool & cute things to put in your Instagram Bio and make it so attractive for your followers. You can write Instagram Bio under 150 characters & make it best from others & competitors (if you’re creating a business insta bio). The other name for Instagram Bio is Instagram Description.

First and foremost, we have to take a look at the elements that make up this section of your profile interesting before going to know how to write the perfect Instagram Bio? Below are Six elements or things to put in your Instagram Bio:

In the insta bio, the first thing that people will notice & attract at some percent is by your Profile Photo. Be sure that you use your brand logo as a profile pic for business accounts and for a personal account you can place any photo where people should recognize you easily. Remember that the profile picture size is 110 x 110 pixels for Instagram.

One more important aspect of your IG Bio after an Instagram profile photo is Username. You can see the Instagram Username at the top of the bio which determines how other people search for your brand or profile. For business accounts, make sure you use your business name first. Moreover, you can try some crazy, cool, and best Instagram Names that people can search your profile easily.

Here’s is the main thing which is the core element of Instagram Bio ie., “Description”. You can write a profile description of 150 characters. Finally, with 150 characters Instagram Description only you can showcase your talents, skills, or company highlights, or brand features and attract customers to take action.

Clickable URL links are one which benefits you the most if you have a business account. By using Clickable links on Insta bio, you can send your profile visitor or followers directly to your website, or a specific campaign, or youtube channel, or messenger bot, or anywhere you want to drive traffic. These links are not permitted on Instagram outside of the Website field in your bio. It is the best part of Instagram Bio.

A massive part of the best Instagram Bio is Call-to-action buttons. One of the finest ways to contact your business after entering your profile page is a call to action button. So, Use some of the unique action buttons based on the type of your business you started. Let’s have a look at a few different CTAs mentioned here and try on your Instagram Bio to get more reach from the audience.

Instagram Story Highlights are collections of your Stories that you can present as clickable thumbnails on your Instagram profile. After uploading any story on your account, you can save it to Highlights. The save highlights will display on your bio page. Also, You can keep Stories in an Archive and utilize them as future Highlights. These Highlights are formed of two parts:

Instagram Users who are excited to know and learn how to create a perfect Instagram bio can depend on this section. Here, we are listing out the 10 best tips & tricks to Create an Instagram Bio that makes you win the race and stood out as the best influencing insta profile. These are the tips you should follow:

By following the above 10 tips, you can surely create a perfect Instagram Bio on your own according to your talents & business requirements.

If you want the Best Instagram Description Ideas & Top 30 Instagram Bio Examples, just take a look at the below section & do copy-paste your favourite Instagram Bio Line in your profile to get more followers, likes, comments & shares.

Put these tips into play, and you will make an interesting and attractive Instagram bio that’s equally as awesome as those ones you always admire. We feel this guide on Instagram Bio has shed some light on you. You can use the Instagram Bio Ideas listed here to write bios for your profiles. If you like the article spread the word and share it with your near and dear ones. Bookmark our site versionweekly.com for the latest updates on Instagram Captions, Bio Ideas, etc.

