Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4: All you need to know – The Indian Express

Ads

Apple has launched the latest version of its mobile software for iPhones and iPads – iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. A minor update over iOS 15, iOS 15.5 doesn’t have a lot of features on the customer side, but includes a few changes in terms of Apple’s control over in-app purchases.

Other new features include new buttons in the Wallet app, new settings in Apple Podcasts and some bug fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 15.5.

iOS 15.5 is available for all iPhone models that launched after the iPhone 6S and the iPod touch gen 7. Additionally, iPadOS 15.5 is also available to all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad Gen 5 and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

With iOS 15.5 users get new Apple Cash buttons in the wallet app. These buttons – Request and Send, will allow users to quickly send and request money through the Apple Cash card.

The update also brings a new addition to the Weather app. Users can now see a more prominent ‘Report an issue’ button at the bottom of the Weather app. The button will enable users who see inaccurate data on the app to bring the matter to attention easily.

A report by XDA Developers also mentions that the update references Apple Classical, a rumoured under-development music streaming application that the company is reportedly working on right now. This suggests we could see the app launch soon.

Apple Podcasts also now includes a new setting that will limit how many episodes are stored on your device, automatically deleting older ones when new episodes are added. The changelog also mentions a fix for home automation problems that were triggered by people arriving or leaving.

The update also includes more than 25 under-the-hood security fixes. These include vulnerabilities that allowed remote attackers to cause a denial of service, malicious application to execute arbitrary code with system privileges, elevate privileges and disclose restricted memory, among others.

Users with an eligible iPhone or iPad should receive a notification regarding the availability of the new update, if they haven’t already. They can then follow the on-screen instructions to update their device.

Apple also announced macOS 12.4, which reveals that Universal Control, Apple’s latest feature to enable input devices like mice to control multiple adjacent devices, is not beta anymore. The update understandably lacks any major changes as Apple is expected to reveal the first betas to macOS 13 and also iOS 16 during its upcoming WWDC developer conference that kicks off on June 6.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.





source