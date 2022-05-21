Google: Using A Data Advantage To Dominate Competitors – Seeking Alpha

Ads

In an era in which data has become the most valuable commodity, companies that have become the most proficient in data collection, data storage and data analytics are the ones that are responsible for the most value creation in the current market. From the company’s very inception, the original Google gained a first mover advantage in the data economy by developing proprietary data sets, creating new methods of organizing data and developing sophisticated algorithms to analyze data. This first mover data advantage has never really been relinquished since Google’s first search engine, BackRub, was invented in 1996.

Most people still consider Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as largely an advertising company but a better way to think of things is that advertising is merely Google’s first way to monetize a huge stockpile of proprietary data and the company now known as Alphabet has a lot of optionality to monetize many other high value proprietary data sets using ways other than advertising in the future. Currently, however, the cash flow being produced by the advertising business is funding a huge amount of research into developing data in many other interesting areas like Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain.

What this means for today’s investors is that not only does Alphabet currently have strong revenue growth and cash flow but the company is laying out the foundation for dominance in future businesses that have strong potential for producing high cash flows. Investors should consider buying Alphabet today for not only its existing high growth businesses but also for the potential high value businesses in its development pipeline.

There are some people that pooh-pooh the idea that data can give a company a strong moat and there are legitimate reasons why some people have come to that conclusion, with the biggest reason being that there are so many companies that pursue data moats and fail. A big part of the reason that many companies fail in building a data moat is that not all data sets have the same enduring value. Some data sets have such strong and lasting value that it is nearly impossible to breach the moat, while other data sets either don’t have much initial value at all or the value of the data set does not last because the data is too easy for competitors to also obtain. The strength of a data moat is almost directly proportional to the value of the underlying data. Data that is very difficult to obtain and is used in services in high demand, like Search, is an example of valuable data that can be used to build a moat. Some start-ups make huge mistakes when pursuing a data moat, only to discover later on that the data that they are collecting is either not valuable enough or is too easily obtained by fast follower competitors to establish a data moat.

In addition, it often can be extremely difficult for a company to establish a data moat because building one often takes a significant amount of time and resources. Data moats also involve more than just simple data collection. A data moat often involves a company having enough sophisticated analytic capabilities to derive enough insights from the data to be able to build increasingly better products. Usually, better products will bring in more customers and more data to then be used to iterate, improve and eventually produce even better products. Some people call this process the Flywheel Effect because of the compounding nature of using data to continually add improvements that increase both the value of existing data and the end product. This process has been described by Harvard Business Review as data-enabled learning.

The reason why Alphabet has built several powerful data moats is that the company has become very proficient in identifying high value data, collecting that data, analyzing that data for insights and producing high value products based upon the insights gleaned from the data. The very first high value data that the founders of the company, Sergey Brin and Larry Page discovered was search data. Google established a first mover advantage in search data that grew into such a powerful data moat that even Microsoft (MSFT) is unable to catch up to Google in search. Google still maintains 92.47 percent market share in search as of June 2021. Over time, Alphabet has discovered and built up other high value data sets with some of the most well-known products built upon those data sets being Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant and self-driving cars (Waymo).

In 2022, we’ll stay focused on evolving our knowledge and information products, including Search, Maps and YouTube, to be even more helpful. Investments in AI will be key, and we’ll continue to make improvements to conversational interfaces like the Assistant.

Source: Sundar Pichai – Google Q4 2021 Earnings Call

A large part of how Alphabet maintains its data moats is through the large amount of R&D that the company puts into innovating and developing new AI methods and algorithms. Alphabet has recently announced two new AI products that are giving the company a significant edge in increasing the value of its existing data sets.

The first new AI model that Alphabet introduced in May 2021 is named Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, which will improve how Alphabet conducts searches by being able to answer far more sophisticated questions in up to 75 different languages, while also understanding information across text and images. Google, in the future, plans to also include the ability to understand video and audio in MUM. In the earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned that one example of MUM in use today is that it is being used to improve searches for vaccine information. If people want to see the difference in information MUM can produce just type “Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?” into both Google and Bing.

These are the results from Google:

Here is the Bing search:

The big difference in the results is that Google will currently show exactly on a map where vaccination sites are locally and Bing will only include a link to State vaccine resources, where additional searches must be made to find local vaccine sites.

If I ask “Where can I get a COVID-19 test?”, an interesting thing happens. Google again gives me a map showing ALL of the locations of where I can get a COVID-19 test locally. The key word is ALL. If I ask the same question of Bing, the Microsoft search engine does give me a few locations on a map several miles from where I live but it is missing the most important location. I literally am a stone’s throw away from a COVID-19 vaccine testing center, which fails to appear on the Bing map. The location is fairly important too, since the testing location sits near and is sponsored by a hospital So, even with as long as Microsoft has been competing in search, Microsoft is still behind Google because either Bing does not have as much data as Google or because Google continually ups the game on what its search algorithms can do.

The second innovation that Google has introduced is called Pathways, which was announced at the end of October, 2021. When I first started reading up on Artificial Intelligence, I learned that there are three forms of AI:

Of these three forms, humans have only succeeded at building ANI or narrow intelligence. With Pathways, however, it appears that Google is taking its first steps towards building an AGI:

Too often, machine learning systems overspecialize at individual tasks, when they could excel at many. That’s why we’re building Pathways – a new AI architecture that will handle many tasks at once, learn new tasks quickly and reflect a better understanding of the world.

Source: Jeff Dean Google Senior Fellow and SVP, Google Research – Blog

If Alphabet becomes a first mover in building out a competent AGI, then the advantages that Alphabet would gain over competitors would likely be significant. While the revenues and cash flows that Alphabet receives from advertising are already significant, it pales in comparison to the types of revenue streams that Alphabet could build if successful at building the world’s first AGI.

Alphabet advertising business showed reflected strength in advertising spend by brands as the economy continued to rebound in Q4. Alphabet’s results were amazing, since other advertising-related companies like Meta Platforms (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) did not fare as well in their advertising business recently due to Apple’s privacy changes.

Google Q4 2021 supplemental information

As can be seen above, Google advertising revenue seemed barely affected by Apple’s IDFA changes and the likely reason for that is Google’s primary source of advertising revenues is Search, which targets users based upon keyword bidding and not so much by tracking user activity. What Apple’s IDFA changes do is block the ability of an app like Facebook or Twitter from tracking the user but that has little to no impact on Search advertising, which is evidenced by Google Search’s 36% YoY growth in Q4 to $43.3 billion. About 71% of Google’s ad revenues come from Search advertising revenue. Secondarily, Apple’s IDFA changes don’t affect Google Maps or YouTube app as much either, as Google switched to another Apple tool, called SKAdNetwork. Apple’s IDFA changes do affect Google Maps and YouTube on the edges some but because Google was never as reliant on IDFA as much as many other ad-tech companies, the Apple change has shown very little effect on Google’s ad growth numbers when compared to Facebook or Twitter.

Google’s total advertising revenue was up 32% in Q4 to 61.2 billion. Ad revenue makes up approximately 82% of Alphabet’s $75 billion in revenues reported in Q4. Alphabet currently monetizes its data advantages that go into products like Search, Maps, Shopping, YouTube and a few other services through advertising. The various Google advertising revenue sources are lumped together as Google Services. Google Services’ cost of revenues or Traffic Acquisition Costs (“TAC”) were $13.4 billion, up 28%. An example of a Traffic Acquisition Costs is when Google pays Apple to be the default search on Apple devices. Google Services is the only segment showing an operating profit, which in Q4 was approximately $26 billion, up 36% YoY. Google Services Operating margin was 37%

Google also showed strong revenue growth from Google Cloud (“GCP”) which was up 45% to $5.5 billion which is faster than overall cloud growth and faster than Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, which grew revenues 40% to $17.78 billion. Unlike Search, GCP is not in a first mover position in the cloud and Google is forced to invest significantly to compete in the cloud. Google Cloud had an operating loss of $890 million.

While Cloud operating loss and operating margin improved in 2021, we plan to continue to invest aggressively in Cloud given the sizable market opportunity we see. We do remain focused on the longer-term path to profitability and over time, operating loss and operating margin should benefit from increased scale.

Source: CFO Ruth Porat – Alphabet Q4 2021 Earnings Call

Other Bets, which mostly consists of revenues from Waymo, life sciences unit Verily, biotech research unit Calico, and the moonshot factory named X came in at $181 million, down from $196 million a year ago. The Q4 2021 operating loss was $1.45 billion versus an operating loss of $1.13 billion in Q4 2020

Alphabet Q4 2021 Consolidated Income Statement Highlights

Both consolidated operating income and operating margin were up YoY in both the Q4 and full year numbers, as can be seen above. Because Alphabet has such tremendous operating leverage, it was able to raise operating expenses 35% to $20.5 billion in Q4 and still have growth in operating income. Fourth quarter R&D expenses were up 24%, mostly due to headcount growth. Fourth quarter S&M was up 43%, mostly due to increased spending on ads and promo for the 2021 holiday season versus a reduction in such spending in the year of COVID-19 (2020). Fourth quarter G&A rose 46%, mostly as a result of costs related to legal matters and charity. The costs related to legal matters are probably both lawyer costs and the numerous fines that Alphabet is receiving worldwide from regulators.

Expect Alphabet to continue investing heavily moving forward. Currently, Alphabet is in the midst of a hiring spree that saw a 6,500 increase in head count during Q4. Some of the areas Ruth Porat highlighted on the earnings call where this increased investment in people is being spent are in Augmented Reality (“AR”), Google Cloud, Maps, YouTube, Google Meet, and web3. For those that are unaware, the term web3 essentially refers to a new web version based on blockchain technology.

The consolidated revenue growth and EPS numbers that Alphabet is putting up at a $1.8 trillion market cap is amazing. Consolidated Q4 revenues were $75.3 billion, up 32% or up 33% in constant currency. This was a large beat over Wall Street analyst expectations of $72.17 billion. Google Q4 2021 EPS was $30.69 that also produced a large beat of Wall Street analyst expectations of $27.34. When these blowout numbers are combined with the fact that Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 stock split, investors sent the stock price up 7% the day after earnings were released.

Google has a strong balance sheet and ended 2021 with $140 billion in cash and marketable securities. At the end of Q4, Google had $13.93 billion long-term debt on the balance sheet which was rated Aa2 by Moody’s. This rating is the third-highest long-term credit rating from Moody’s. Google Q4 free cash flow with $18.6 billion and FY2021 free cash flow came in at $67 billion. Alphabet also repurchased $50 billion of its shares in 2021.

Alphabet has become so dominant with its data moat that it is close to being a juggernaut that can’t be stopped. Google’s moat is so strong that Charlie Munger once said:

Google has a huge new moat. In fact, I’ve probably never seen such a wide moat.

Source: Charlie Munger

Right now, the biggest risk from Google comes from regulation by governments around the world. Google is constantly getting fined billions of dollars by the EU and other countries for violating a regulation. Alphabet not only has to worry about governments around the world but also State governments within the USA have also gotten into the act of suing Alphabet.

Google Analyst Price Targets (Yahoo Finance)

Google Analyst Price Targets (Yahoo Finance)

The above is based on 39 Wall Street analysts offering 12-month price targets for Alphabet in the last 3 months. The average price target is $3456.54 with a high forecast of $3900.00 and a low forecast of $2965.00. The average price target represents a 25% increase from the last price of $2772.40.

Data by YCharts

YCharts definition of the PEG ratio is the PE ratio divided by the company’s growth rate. Google’s valuation based upon a YCharts PEG ratio definition is close to historical lows at .262. Generally, a PEG ratio lower than 1 indicates a stock that is undervalued.

Gurufocus PEG ratio (Gurufocus)

Gurufocus PEG ratio (Gurufocus)

The way GuruFocus defines a PEG ratio is the PE Ratio without non-recurring items divided by 5-Year EBITDA Growth Rate. Under GuruFocus’ definition, the PEG ratio is at .89, which is also close to historical lows. Under the GuruFocus definition of PEG ratio, Google is also considered undervalued.

Alphabet is probably one of the best stocks that an investor could choose to invest in during the current rising interest rate environment. The company significantly beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line in the past quarter, the company is still generating strong revenue and EPS growth, has a strong balance sheet, and is undervalued at current prices. Additionally, Alphabet owns some of the most valuable proprietary data sets on the market today and the company has the potential to produce products that could eventually be as big or bigger than the advertising business in the future. The only thing that I see that could derail Alphabet’s data advantages is government regulators from different jurisdictions ganging up on the company. Alphabet is a buy for all investors seeking growth without excessive risk.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

