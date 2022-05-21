Pixelmator Pro update brings redesigned photo browser, improved PSD and SVG support, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 19

Filipe Espósito

– May. 19th 2022 6:30 pm PT

@filipeesposito

The popular image editor Pixelmator Pro for Mac has received a major update that introduces a brand-new photo browser, as well as other enhancements such as improved support for PSD and SVG files and better management of photos stored in iCloud.



According to the developers, the new photo browser has been “redesigned from the ground up” to improve support for iCloud Photos and provide a faster browsing experience. For instance, photos stored in iCloud are now automatically downloaded at their full resolutions when you open them in the app.

Photos are now organized by the same categories as in Apple’s Photos app, which include Recent, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, and Screenshots. In addition, any changes the user makes in the Photos app are instantly shown in Pixelmator Pro. Users can even change the size of the thumbnails using keyboard shortcuts.

With the update, Pixelmator Pro now has better support for exporting PSD files. These files will now open with editable levels, curves, channel mixer, and other layer settings in Adobe Photoshop. Support for SVG files has also been improved.

Other changes include:

Pixelmator Pro is available for $39.99 from the Mac App Store. Of course, the update is free for current users.

