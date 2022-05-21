Cryptocurrency: The 10 best cryptos to mine in 2022 (that are not bitcoin) – Marca English

Ads

The world of cryptocoins is much larger than only bitcoin and shiba Inu

When it comes to mining, the most important factor to consider is profitability. Some novice miners, however, may misinterpret this metric: it is not solely dependent on the coin’s price.

You must also consider the costs of running a cryptocurrency mining rig, as well as the amount of cryptocurrency you will be able to obtain per day, the number of blocks you must mine to make a profit, and so on.

Using a mining calculator to calculate the profitability of your future mining operation is a good idea. To see how much profit you could make per day, enter the cryptocurrency you want to mine, your hardware, hashing power, and so on.

Keep in mind that mining is a long-term investment, and due to the high volatility of the crypto market, what is profitable today may cause you to lose money tomorrow.

These are some of the best cryptos to mine in 2022:

When it comes to choosing which cryptocurrency to mine, many people choose the second most popular cryptocurrency and the original smart contracts launchpad. In most cases, however, the more people who try to mine a single coin, the more profit each of them will make – in part because each block reward is halved/tripled, etc., and in part because the coin reaches its total supply faster.

In order to recover from a DAO attack, Ethereum had to perform a hard fork in 2016. Ethereum Classic is a slightly modified and upgraded version of the original, pre-2016 Ether, as the name implies. CPU and graphics cards can be used to mine it.

Monacoin is a Litecoin fork. It is one of the best cryptocurrencies to mine with GPU miners thanks to its Lyra2RE(v2) proof-of-work hashing algorithm. All that is required is a secure hardware wallet and a hardware device capable of mining the coin.

The Lyra2REv3 proof-of-work hashing algorithm is used to create Vertcoin. This cryptocurrency is resistant to ASIC mining, which means it can only be mined using a GPU or CPU. This was done in order to ensure a more equitable distribution of the coin, as ASIC-compatible cryptocurrencies are frequently mined by centralized ASIC mining firms and pools, making the process far less democratic. To promote decentralization, Vertcoin’s creators made the coin ASIC-resistant. Decentralization is one of the original ideas behind crypto.

Another ASIC-resistant cryptocurrency is ZCash. The company that created it also places a strong emphasis on privacy, which has helped it gain traction in the crypto world. Although this coin is more difficult to mine due to its ASIC resistance, it is worthwhile: the coin’s (rather high) price is more stable and reliable as a result of its inability to be mined with ASICs, making it a good long-term investment.

Grin is a community-driven cryptocurrency that is completely open-source. A block of 60 grins is mined every minute, producing one coin every second, indefinitely. With a fixed block mining reward, such linear emission creates a constant increase in supply while lowering the rate of inflation. This design not only ensures the blockchain’s long-term security, but also makes the mining process more equitable and democratic.

Monero is one of the most popular coins to mine, and for good reason: it has an unlimited supply, which means its mining difficulty does not rise as quickly as Bitcoin’s, it has a high price, and it is among the top 44 by market capitalization. It has a bright long-term future. Monero is one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine in general.

RavenCoin employs the KAWPOW algorithm. It’s one of the easiest cryptocurrencies to mine with GPUs, so it’s ideal for newcomers. This coin is among the top 100 in terms of market capitalization, making GPU mining a viable option.

DigiByte, which is based on UTXO technology, processes network transactions using five different independent algorithms. This technology supports a variety of mining options, including ASIC, GPU, and CPU, allowing DGB mining to be as profitable as possible.

AE uses CuccooCycle hashing to combine Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithms, allowing miners to create blocks while also verifying transactions.

Due to the unique approach to the network and the speed of operation, Aeternity is currently one of the most profitable coins to mine.

