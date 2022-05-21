Terra (UST, LUNA): Crypto Celebrates Booms and Busts at Its Peril – Bloomberg

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Crypto proponents revel in the sector’s ups and downs but the ride can be jarring.
Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
Emily Nicolle
Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more.
Every market goes through peaks and troughs, but to crypto acolytes, the downdrafts are necessary correctives that can propel the sector to new heights. Unfortunately for them, the larger the industry grows, the less likely investors — or regulators — will tolerate this boom-and-bust philosophy.
