New Track Laid to Reconnect Walt Disney World Railroad Route Behind Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom – WDW News Today

As work continues on the Walt Disney World Railroad tunnel beneath TRON Lightcycle / Run, new track for the trains is being laid behind Space Mountain.
The length of track is visible from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.
A gap in the tracks is slowly being reconnected.
An excavator is parked next to the tracks and another vehicle is on the tracks, transporting the new rails.
Much of the Walt Disney World Railroad track was replaced last year and Engine 1, the Walter E. Disney, was refurbished.
The refurbished engine has been used to test the new track throughout Magic Kingdom.
There is no opening timeframe for either TRON Lightcycle / Run or the Walt Disney World Railroad.
For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Your email address will not be published.
document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Tweets by WDWNT