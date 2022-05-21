What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness. The weakness is also possibly on continued volatility amid economic uncertainty and uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter deal.

Some investors have shown concern for how much time Musk spends on the Twitter deal, possibly distracting him from his other businesses.

In addition to the risk involved with the Twitter deal, Musk is also under fire following a Business Insider report outlining a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018. SpaceX reportedly paid the victim $250,000.

To be clear, I'm spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain't rocket science!

Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7.

So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.

Tesla was 6.33% lower at $664.48 per share at the time of publishing.

