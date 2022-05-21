How to download all your Instagram data – CNET

Ads

You can now download all of your Insta data almost instantly.

Alina Bradford

CNET Contributor

Alina Bradford has been writing how-tos, tech articles and more for almost two decades. She currently writes for CNET’s Smart Home Section, MTVNews’ tech section and for Live Science’s reference section. Follow her on Twitter.

If you want to save all of your Instagram data so you can move to another platform — or just keep a copy of everything — now you can. This comes as part of the company’s compliance to Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy rules, which are designed to give users more control over their data.

Right now, the data download feature is mostly available on the web version, but it is rolling out to iOS and Android soon. Here’s how to download your data through the web tool.

It’s easy to download all of your Instagram data using the web version.

From there, Instagram will create a file with all the photos, videos and Stories you’ve shared and email you a link to the file so you can download it. This process can take up to 48 hours, so don’t expect anything immediately.

Editor’s note: Once mobile downloads are available, we will update this article.

