How to sign out of Netflix on any TV – KnowTechie

Did you log in at a friend’s house or at a hotel and need to log out now? We’ll show you how.

You might be using any number of devices to watch Netflix on your TV. That could be a streaming box, a gaming console, or even built-in apps. That’s a lot of devices to keep track of, and Netflix doesn’t exactly make it easy for you to log out.

We mean that. The app is designed to keep you streaming, whether that’s browsing through the menus or binge-watching the latest shows.

The good part about the Netflix app being the same on every device is that once you know how to do something, it works across every other device.

Whether you forgot to sign out before you checked out of that hotel room, or an ex-partner is using your account; we’ll show you how to sign out of Netflix on any TV.

We can’t blame you for not being able to find the “log out” button. Time to do some menu diving.

Open Netflix on your TV and enter any of your profiles

From the homepage, press Left on your remote to open the sidebar

Scroll all the way down and select Get Help. Don’t select Exit Netflix, that will close the app and you’ll still be signed in.

You can also enter the following ‘cheat code’ on your remote to get to the Get Help screen: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up

Scroll all the way down again and select Sign out

Netflix will confirm your sign-out and restart, and you’ll be back on the Get Started screen. You’ll have to sign back in to use Netflix on this TV again in the future.

Your process is slightly different if you are on an Amazon Fire TV:

That will log you out of Netflix on your Fire TV device.

You might have signed into Netflix on a TV you don’t have physical access to. Maybe that’s on a hotel, or you signed in at a friend’s and couldn’t find the menu option to sign back out again.

Did you know you can kick any device off your Netflix account, by going to a web browser?

Once you confirm your choice, every device you’ve ever signed into Netflix on will get logged out.

That does mean you’ll have to sign back into the devices you’re actually using, but it’s a small inconvenience to log out some potential freeloaders.

Especially now that Netflix is thinking of charging anyone who has additional users on their account.

