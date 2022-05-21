Xbox App Adding Instagram-Style Stories Feature In New Update – GameSpot

Ads

Microsoft announces a new social media-inspired feature will roll out "soon."

By on May 3, 2022 at 2:02PM PDT

Microsoft has announced it’s rolling out a new “story” feature for the Xbox app on both iOS and Android later this month. The news comes from Xbox Wire, which explains stories feature will work similarly to how it does on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. But unlike the story feature used on other apps, you can choose to have your post stay up for 72 hours.

The story feature has already been rolled out in Australia, and Microsoft plans on bringing it to other regions “soon.” Similar to how other apps use stories, you’ll be able to upload clips, screenshots, and Achievements for your friends and others to see. You’ll have the option to reply to your friends’ stories with a message or an emoji.

Once it’s available you’ll click the + symbol located on the home screen of the app to post stories. Just like on other apps, you’ll be able to put captions on whatever you post on your stories, and anything you share will be posted on your activity feed on your profile.

Alongside the story feature Microsoft is rolling out another feature called Quality of Service tagging. This update will also allow you to “add priority tags for your console gaming experiences.”

The new feature will be rolling out for consoles. It’ll allow players to set “priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound networking traffic” for online features. This is meant to help protect players from connection issues while gaming online.

Touse Quality of Service tagging, you’ll need to select the General tab in the settings menu, Network settings, and finally, Advanced settings. After you see a new option for QoS Tagging in that menu, you can enable DSCP Tagging and WMM tagging.

