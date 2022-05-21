Nearly 100 Android 12, Pixel 6 issues fixed by December update – 9to5Google

December 6, 2021
Abner Li
– Dec. 6th 2021 10:08 am PT
@technacity
In addition to a Feature Drop and the latest security patch, the December 2021 update addresses a whole slew of Android 12 issues for the Pixel 3a to 6 Pro. An organized list of those fixes is available below.
As a reminder, the Pixel 6 December updates will begin rolling out next week. Google has yet to release these factory images.
Apps
Audio
Battery & Power
Biometrics
Bluetooth
Camera
Display & Graphics
Network & Telephony
Sensors
System
Wi-Fi
All Pixel phones (including the 6 & 6 Pro) benefit from the December update fixes listed below. The Pixel 3/XL will get these patches as a cumulative OTA in the first quarter of 2022. Factory/OTA images for the Pixel 3a – 5a are available right now.
Apps
Battery & Power
Bluetooth
Display & Graphics
1: Nov | 2-4: Dec
Framework
Media
Network & Telephony
Sensors
System
User Interface
Wi-Fi
Use the following table to find device and generation-specific Pixel (including 6) issues resolved by the December update:
Battery & Power
Biometrics
Bluetooth
Sensors
