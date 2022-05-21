Former Hammerjacks, Bourbon Street space will once again host performances – WBAL TV Baltimore

Ads

Live entertainment will return to the downtown Baltimore building that was once home to Hammerjacks.

The property at 316-318 Guilford Ave., most recently an event space, has once again changed hands and its new operators plan to schedule concerts there in addition to hosting weddings and other private gatherings. The new venue won approval for an arena beer, wine and liquor license Thursday.

Tracye Stafford, who has a background as a concert promoter according to attorney Peter Prevas, will be the venue’s full-time operator. The liquor licensee is Joyce A. Young, who told liquor board commissioners that her son recently purchased the Guilford Avenue property. State property records do not yet list the transaction.

The brick building, located near Mercy Medical Center and across from the Jones Falls Expressway, was home to Hammerjacks for a brief time in the early 2000s after the iconic rock club was forced to close on Howard Street to make way for construction of the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium.

