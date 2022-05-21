100+ Instagram Captions for Friends – Funny Best Friend Captions – Country Living

Ads

Country Living editors select each product featured. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. More about us.

Whether you’re closer than sisters or pop culture fanatics, we found the best captions for your next post.

The silence after a photoshoot with your friend is louder than the number of times Taylor Swift calls out Jake Gyllenhaal in “Red.” Between choosing the right order for your photo gallery (funny one first? Or the serious shot?), and making sure your Instagram aesthetic is still on par, you still have to decide on a caption. Do you go silly or sappy? Light-hearted, or dig down deep to show off your sister-like bond?

Whether you’re capturing scenes from a snowy shoot or sharing snaps from a country concert, the memories will last forever, and so will how you caption them.

Luckily, we have options for every friendship. Maybe you two are the type who’s known each other for decades, but it still feels awkward hugging. Or, it’s a soulmate situation, and inseparable doesn’t begin to describe your friendship.

From classic pop-culture BFF captions to a sweet quote that never goes out of style, choose the one that speaks to your relationship.

Ads

source