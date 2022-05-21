As Terra (LUNA) And Its Stablecoin Went Into Flames Last Week, Rival Project Dissed By Founder Do Kwon St – Benzinga

Ads

The governance token of MakerDAO and Maker Protocol, Maker (MKR), emerged as the top gainer last week. The two protocols, based on Ethereum ETH/USD, allow for the issuance and management of the DAI (DAI) stablecoin.

Maker appreciated last week as TerraUSD (UST) lost its peg to the dollar. The loss of the peg subsequently led to the erosion of the market price of Terra (LUNA) as well.

On March 23, Luna co-creator Do Kwon had tweeted that DAI would die by his hand.

Screenshot of Do Kwon's DAI Will Die Tweet — Courtesy Twitter

The tweet by the Luna Co-creator has not aged well and was being mocked by users on the Jack Dorsey-led social media platform.

I’m waiting for Do Kwon’s next interview where he can apologize to the people for being arrogant and tweeting shit like “DAI will die his hands”. People have lost billions for believing in him. No matter the recovery because damage is already done.

While DAI traded at $1 at press time, UST was down 14.6% over 24 hours at $0.17.

MKR ended the week 29.4% higher at $1,516.36 and was up nearly 0.3% over 24 hours preceding press time. The token's weekly gains exceeded those of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin said before the collapse of UST that DAI was among the only three stablecoins “that we really need.”

Maker said on Twitter over the weekend that they executed 90 liquidation auctions this week, allowing the protocol to cover 12.2 million DAI in risky debt.

During this week, the Maker Protocol executed 90 liquidation auctions, allowing the protocol to cover 12.2 million Dai in risky debt.

You can follow all these liquidations in real time through the @MakerDAO_SAS bot, designed by the Sidestream Auction Services Core Unit.

The project behind DAI said that there are 2.2 billion USDC and 488 million USDP ready to “work as permissionless liquidity” for the stablecoin.

“Liquidity is very important when it comes to supporting the peg during stressful times,” said Maker in a Twitter thread.

However, there are still 2.2 billion USDC and 488 million USDP ready to work as permissionless liquidity for Dai.

Liquidity is very important when it comes to supporting the peg during stressful times.

