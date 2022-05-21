Google I/O 2022: Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and what else to expect – Pocketnow

Ads

Every year, Google holds its annual developer conference in the month of May to announce new software updates, features for developers, and sometimes even new gadgets and devices. Like every other year, Google is expected to introduce a lot of things this summer, including Android 13, new Wear OS, and even some new Pixel devices. No matter if you’re an Android enthusiast or a developer, Google always has something exciting in store for you. Here’s everything you need to know before Google officially kicks off its 2022 I/O Conference.

Google, last month, revealed that the I/O 2022 will take place in the second week of May — May 11 and May 12, 2022 to be precise. However, due to the pandemic, this year’s Google I/O will also be conducted virtually, with a very limited in-person audience. Like the past Google I/O events, this year’s developer conference will also be streamed online. Make sure you stay tuned to Pocketnow, where we will post the YouTube live stream link a few hours before Google I/O officially kicks off.

Google is expected to officially announce the next version of Android, Android 13, at the I/O 2022 developer conference. The company has already been testing Android 13 for quite a few months now. Thanks to a number of Android 13 Developer Previews and Betas released in the past few weeks/months, a lot of Android 13 features have already been revealed, including the ability to stream apps to Chromebooks, per-app language setting, QR scanner on the lock screen, and much more. Our sister website XDA Developers has been keeping track of all the new features found in Android 13 so make sure to check it out. But, we’re also certain that Google is keeping a lot of key Android 13 features a secret at this point, which it will reveal only on stage.

Google announced the first a-series Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 3a, at the Google I/O 2019. However, the subsequent models, namely Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a, were revealed only in the month of August of their respective launch years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the supply chain. In 2022, the pandemic seems to be coming to an end, and it seems that Google will also be rolling back to announcing the a-series smartphone at I/O this year.

Google is expected to announce the budget Pixel 6 series smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a, at the I/O 2022 conference. We’ve been hearing about the Pixel 6a since last year, and it seems like Google could officially announce it at the I/O event. The Pixel 6a is expected to come with the same design as the Pixel 6 series. Moreover, the smartphone is also expected to keep the same Google Tensor chipset as well. If you’re interested in reading more about the Google Pixel 6a, then check out our dedicated article that contains every bit of information about the Pixel 6a that has appeared on the internet.

Another Pixel-branded product that could be announced at the I/O 2022 developer conference is the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Watch. Google has been rumored to be working on its first smartwatch, codenamed “Pixel Rohan,” for over four years now, and it seems that the company will finally reveal it at the I/O 2022 event. Past rumors and leaks have revealed that the Pixel Watch will come with a round design and a close-to-bezel-less OLED display. It is said to run on vanilla Wear OS 3.1 and come with a number of health tracking features. If you’re interested in reading more about the Pixel Watch, then check out our dedicated article that contains every bit of leak and rumor about the Pixel Watch that has appeared on the internet.

With the foldable market heating up, there’s a decent chance we get to see the long-rumored Pixel Fold at the Google I/O 2022 event. Google has been looking to enter the foldable segment for quite some time, and with Android 12L now available, Google could become a pioneer in this space with the Pixel Fold and sweep away the market with its foldable product. The rumored foldable is said to come with the same Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 series and is expected to be available around the same $1,799 price tag as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Despite all the leaks and rumors and the I/O being the perfect event for Google to release its foldable, we still think that the Pixel Fold might still be further out, so don’t hold your breath.

Google has historically also used the I/O developer conference to announce new Home and Nest products. A report from 9to5Google earlier this year claimed that Google has been working on a new Nest Hub smart speaker for 2022 that will feature a detachable screen. The 2022 Google Nest Hub has been rumored to come with a Smart Display that can be removed from the dock of the speaker and used independently as a tablet. The new smart speaker+display is tipped to support full-fledged web functionalities and could run on a feature-rich version of Fuchsia OS. Google is expected to unveil this new smart speaker+display at the I/O 2022 event.

Google I/O is a fun event not only for developers but for tech enthusiasts as well. And if the leaks and rumors tell us anything, we’re in for a fun-packed May event. What are your expectations from Google I/O 2022? Which products and updates do you expect Google to announce this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

