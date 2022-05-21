MetaGoblin: New NFT Collection From MetaBlaze Set to Go Live – CryptoPotato

Ads

Non-fungible token (NFT) has become a crypto household name since it exploded in 2021. Interestingly, the NFT market continues to grow by leaps and bounds, with more than $200 million traded daily across different NFT marketplaces.

Since non-fungible tokens have helped change the lives of many average crypto traders over the past year, avid NFT enthusiasts are constantly seeking ways to invest in NFT projects with multiple use cases and earning opportunities.

Institutional investors and celebrities are also getting on board, and creators have continued to release new NFT projects hoping to become the next most-talked about collection. MetaBlaze is the latest to launch an NFT collection.



MetaBlaze is a decentralized blockchain gaming firm building a robust ecosystem of immersive play-to-earn gaming metaverse with value-added utilities to help investors maximize their metaverse investments. The platform is leveraging the explosive growth of emerging digital asset trends, including NFTs, GameFi, and more, to boost utility for users.

The MetaBlaze multi-faceted ecosystem is designed to harmoniously work together to improve user experience, generate continuous revenue for its economy, and create a robust foundation to optimize scalability while maximizing long-term value. MetaBlaze is becoming very popular among gamers and non-gamers, who resort to other yield earning opportunities on the platform.

The project has taken a step further to provide more earning opportunities for users through its nearly launched NFT collection, which is set to compete with some of the biggest NFTs in the industry.

MetaBlaze is shaking up the NFT space with its MetaGoblin NFT collection, which features high quality and realistic designs inspired by in-game mystical creatures from MetaBlaze’s upcoming play-to-earn game.

The NFT collection is made up of 10,000 MetaGoblin NFTs with 140 different traits and levels of rarity. Some NFTs possess rarer traits than others, automatically making them more valuable and boosting holders’ reward earnings.

Aside from the quality of the design, MetaBlaze has packed the NFT collection with several value-added use cases to boost their utility. These use cases allow users to earn passvie income by holding the NFTs, in addition to other exclusive benefits.

MetaGoblin holders will receive 10% of the royalties generated through secondary market sales by simply holding the NFTs. Since MetaGoblin is expected to become one of the most popular commodities on OpenSea, activities on MetaBlaze are expected to increase.

To further increase their earning opportunities, MetaGoblin holders can stake MBLZ, the native token of the MetaBlaze ecosystem, to gain access to the Blaziverse. In this interactive NFT-powered game on MetaBlaze, users can put their MetaGoblins to work and earn more NFTs and MBLZ tokens.

As NFT holders advance through the game, their earning potential becomes even higher. The more NFTs they put to work, the more rewards they earn. It also affords them access to several benefits within the MetaBlaze ecosystem, including the MetaRoyal Club.

MetaBlaze plans to give everyone the opportunity to own a MetaGoblin NFT, thus, it is organizing a presale event available to the public in the first week of May. The NFT sale will officially begin on May 8, 2022, and interested investors can purchase the NFTs via the MetaBlaze website.

Meanwhile, MetaBlaze recently concluded its second initial coin offering (ICO). The presale event was quite a success, with the project reaching 93% of its fundraising goal within 24 hours and 100% of token sale hard cap in 72 hours.

A freelance writer with more than three years of experience and can write research papers, blogs and web articles. An aspiring Computer Scientist and technology enthusiast.



