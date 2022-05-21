Nokia is back with a £99 Android phone! It's on sale today with some surprising features – Express

Ads



We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info

If spending over £1,000 on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sends shivers down your spine Nokia may have just what you’re looking for. The famous Finnish smartphone firm, which is now owned by HMD Global, has just released its all-new C21 Plus smartphone and it packs quite a punch for a price that’s pretty hard to believe.

Nokia’s £99 C21 Plus features a 6.5-inch screen, dual lens camera and huge 4,000mAh battery

This box contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more.

For just £99.99 you get a phone that comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a huge 4,000mAh battery and a toughened design that should help it last life in your pocket. Nokia is promising that its case can keep it safe from dust and dirt along with the odd splash of water. Those who love snapping photos on their phone will find a dual-lens rear camera which features HDR technology to help makes images looks richer and more detailed.

Incredibly, you even get a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and there’s clever facial recognition to help make unlocking the screen faster and more secure.





Finally, the Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 (Go edition) installed which has been designed to be more streamlined and less cluttered.

Minimal bloatware – which means fewer pre-insatlled apps – also makes sure there is enough space for apps and content you choose to install on the 32GB of internal storage.

If that’s got you thinking that’s it time to switch to something more affordable you’ll find the Nokia C21 Plus is available from today on Nokia’s store. You can pop it in your shopping basket in Dark Cyan and there’s even the option to trade-in your old phone can get make things even cheaper.

If that sounds enticing then full details about the Nokia C21 Plus can be found here.

HERE ARE FULL SPECS FOR THE NOKIA C21 PLUS

SCREEN: 6.517 inch

REAR CAMERA: Dual lens with 13-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensors

FRONT CAMERA: 5-megapixel

BATTERY: 4,000mAh

STORAGE: 32GB – expandable to 256GB

PROCESSOR: Octa Core 1.6GHz

OS: Android™ 11 (Go edition)

EXTRAS: 4G, headphone port, Fingerprint sensor, face unlock

UPDATES: 2 years of quarterly security updates

Speaking about the launch, Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global, said: “The C-series is all about introducing consumers to quality smartphones. Nokia C21 Plus has been designed to address consumers’ top pain points in the affordable price tier; battery life, storage capacity of the phone and camera quality.

“This device comes with a long lasting battery and provides a snappy experience on Android 11 (Go edition™) with a 13MP HDR-powered dual camera. I’m proud to be able to introduce our fans to a smartphone that has not only been designed with style and durability in mind, but that has been built to last and tailored to our customers’ needs.”

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

source