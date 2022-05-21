American Finances Updates: Child Tax Rebate, Social Security and Stimulus Checks | Marca – Marca

Ads

Our live blog for this Saturday May 14, we will bring you the latest updates on a variety of financial issues like child tax credit payments, stimulus check programs and social security benefits, as well as various money-saving tips.

After president Joe Biden called for giant corporations to pay their fair share of taxes inside the United States through Twitter, Jeff Bezos obviously didn’t like it. He is demanding a probe from Twitter to prove this information.

Bezos clearly will never agree with any type of tax that is applied to his companies. The less taxes he pays, the better. Here’s the tweet.

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a document one signs that forbids you from disclosing any sensitive information. This has apparently been violated by Elon Musk, he just confirmed the Twitter legal team contacted him to notify him of this violation.

This comes in the wake of Elon’s encouragement to use a process that can easily identify bots of fake accounts inside the platform. Musk couldn’t believe this happened, which is why he decided to share it.

Following up on this idea that Elon Musk won’t buy Twitter, Donald Trump decided to post a long paragraph on his Truth Social platform where he specifically says why Musk won’t go ahead with the purchase. It’s pretty interesting to read.

According the the agreement he penned with the Twitter board, Elon Musk can still walk away from the takeover. He’s been increasingly worried about how many fake accounts exist in the platform and is currently having second thoughts about the whole deal.

If Musk decides to back down from his purchase, he will have to pay a hefty $1 billion fine. In the grand scheem of things, Elon wouldn’t mind paying that kind of money given that he currently has $250+ billion at his disposal.

Yes, you can.

Bitcoin has a high cost. Even when the market crashed, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies offers the opportunity to buy a fraction of the asset.

You can buy a fraction of the coin as low as $25 per transaction.

A stablecoin is a sub-category of the crypto market that helps to maintain a constant value.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to ease the volatility of digital assets.

Stablecoins “attempt to maintain a constant exchange rate with fiat currencies, for example through a 1:1 U.S. dollar peg,” Reuters reported.

Although there are no longer any stimulus checks being given out at the federal level, several states are still organising payments for their residents. At this time, there are 11 states working on stimulus programs.

You can find out here which 11 states could have this 850 dollar payment coming.

There is a new rule being applied by the IRS this year, which means that teachers will be able to deduct up to 300 dollars from their tax returns in 2022 to cover classroom expenses.

Alaska has stepped up to hand more money to their citizens, with the Alaska State Senate Senate approving a $5,500 stimulus check with a 15-5 vote in favor of the legislation.

Under the stimulus check, Alaska’s residents will receive a $1,300 check to ease the costs of their energy bills.However, the Alaska Senate voted 10-9 on an extra dividend worth $4,200.

Read more about this story here.

The debate over what the best age is to take Social Security is never-ending, primarily due to the fact that it depends on the personal situation of each person.

There are pros and cons for taking Social Security at any age, and you have to take the best decision for yourself.

In this article, we take a look at the pros and cons according to various age groups.

More than 30 million children will be provided with financial aid for food in the summer as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).

Eligibility criteria may differ from one state to the other. The US Department of Agriculture advices people to get in touch with their local SNAP office for more information on the scheme.

Read more about the $100 benefit here.

Hello everyone and welcome along to this Saturday May 14th’s American Finances live blog. As we do in this space every day, we’ll bring you the latest financial news, benefits programs updates and money-saving tips from across the USA.

Federal stimulus checks are a thing of the past, yet there are some other state-run programs that are putting money in the pockets of low-income and medium-income families, such as a one-off no-questions-asked 300 dollar stimulus check that is being sent out to Delawareans this May.

There is also a 250 dollar child tax credit payment coming to certain taxpayers in Connecticut, following a new piece of legislation signed this week.

Even if you’re not from Delaware or Connecticut, there are many other benefits programs available and we’ll break some of them down for you.

As well as our information on the most significant benefits programs, we’ll also explain all you need to know about your 2021 tax return and what to do if you haven’t received your tax refund yet. We’ll explain why they’re taking so long in some places, especially Georgia, and how to access the quick and easy tool where you can use to check the status of your tax refund application.

As we do every day, we’ll also be sure to inform you of the most interesting breaking news from the financial world. If a major deal is going through or if there is a significant development that could affect inflation or gas prices further, we’ll be discussing it.

And, to help combat inflation, we’ll have some money-saving tips for you to keep everyday costs down.

So, as there is every day, there is a lot that will be discussed on this Saturday’s live blog for the USA’s latest financial news.

You can follow along with all of our updates, with the most recent ones coming nearest the top of this page.

