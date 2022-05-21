NFT Coins that Could Undergo a Parabolic Surge in 2022: Flow (FLOW) and Parody Coin (PARO) – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

The excitement around a trend, of which there have been numerous in the cryptocurrency industry, has contributed to the increasing momentum of digital assets. ICOs, DeFi, meme coins, NFTs, and P2E, have all trended in the industry throughout the years.

Interestingly, each new trend tends to spawn a new generation of crypto millionaires, as the recent advent of NFT tokens led by Flow (FLOW), one of the biggest NFT coins by market cap.

Similarly, the BoostX Launchpad-powered Parody Coin (PARO) presale has recently begun. Despite its infancy, the experimental idea of NFT “parodies” is already rumoured to start a new trend and revolutionise the NFT sector.

Could Parody Coin (PARO) replicate the tremendous gains generated by Flow (FLOW)?

Flow (FLOW) is a blockchain created by Dapper Labs, the creators of the popular collectable NFT game CryptoKitties and the official NBA highlights marketplace NBA Top Shot.

The platform hosts NFTs and decentralised gaming apps (dApps). Flow seeks to create an intuitive blockchain network for both developers and end-users.

The creators of Flow, Dapper Labs, drew on their history with CryptoKitties on Ethereum (ETH) to build an alternative blockchain with cheap gas prices, usability, and scalability.

Flow (FLOW) asserts that it is distinct from existing blockchains due to a pipelined design that distributes the tasks traditionally performed by a single miner or validator among five distinct node types, eliminating duplicated work and enhancing performance efficiency.

Flow promises to be the “most eco-friendly Web3 network.” It employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus process, enhanced by multi-node design, to increase the network’s throughput and performance, and make it environmentally friendly without sharding other Layer 2 solutions.

The FLOW currency is the native token of the Flow (FLOW) blockchain, used for transaction fees or gas costs on the Flow network, deposits for data storage, collateral for secondary tokens, voting and governance, and to protect the Flow network and receive rewards via staking.

Parody Coin (PARO) is a new coin currently in its presale phase. It is garnering much attention and popularity in the crypto trading community due to its remarkable roadmap and variety of perks. Soon, it is expected to compete with its predecessors.

Parody Coin (PARO) provides a remedy to the inaccessibility of the NFT market due to excessive costs. The platform’s ability to enable users to make parodies of popular NFTs is a major selling factor.

Users may profit from parodies by minting and trading them. The owners may also acquire ownership of the parodies by locking or destroying their original NFTs. This is a terrific feature since it makes NFT more accessible and inexpensive to the general population.

Investors in Parody Coin (PARO) may also profit from the ParoRewards system, which pays investors for long-term token ownership.

The Parody Coin (PARO) is a multi-chain deflationary currency that shares many characteristics with popular earlier cryptocurrencies. For instance, the network permits exchanges across several blockchains, contributing to its great usability.

The coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and delivers passive income to its users, allowing them to earn money while sleeping.

Parody Coin continues to grow in popularity. The excitement around the presale of PARO is unprecedented. After the success of Flow (FLOW), it is clear that newly listed currencies do very well on large exchanges.

In conclusion, investors seeking to enter the cryptocurrency market and earn substantial profits might consider adding Parody Coin (PARO) and Flow (FLOW) to their portfolios. Similar to their predecessors, they might influence the crypto industry.

