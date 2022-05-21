M2 Chip Rumored to Arrive in 2022 With Redesigned MacBook Air – MacRumors

Ads

Apple is planning to launch the “M2” chip with redesigned MacBook Air models in the first half of 2022, according to the leaker known as “Dylandkt.”



On Twitter, Dylandkt claimed that a new ‌MacBook Air‌ model is “on track” to launch in the first half of 2022, featuring an ‌M2‌ chip and a more colorful design. They also claimed that the “M1X” chip is being reserved for high-end “Pro” Macs, which could include the MacBook Pro and a larger, more powerful iMac model.

Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 5, 2021

‌Dylandkt‌’s claim is not entirely new, given that Jon Prosser has previously said that the next-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ will feature a complete redesign, a range of iMac-like color options, and an ‌M2‌ chip.

‌Dylandkt‌ has been resolute in previous comments about the “M1X” being destined for the next-generation MacBook Pro, while the “‌M2‌” will apparently be a lower-end chip for the ‌MacBook Air‌, but it is worth noting that this does not seem to fit very well with the specific thoughts of reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman about Apple’s upcoming custom silicon chips for the Mac.

Nevertheless, ‌Dylandkt‌ has correctly predicted details about a number of Apple’s recent product launches. As early as November 2020, Dylandkt claimed that the next-generation iPad Pro would feature an M1 chip. This was five months before the device emerged. Before the launch of the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ earlier this year, ‌Dylandkt‌ correctly predicted that the new, redesigned ‌iMac‌ would replace the smaller entry-level ‌iMac‌ only and feature an ‌M1‌ chip rather than an M1X. ‌Dylandkt‌’s claim about the ‌MacBook Air‌ with the ‌M2‌ chip may therefore be more believable.

