How to update smartphone to the latest Android version – BollyInside

Ads

This tutorial is about How to update smartphone to the latest Android version. Recently I updated this tutorial and will try my best so that you understand this guide. I hope you guys like this blog, How to update smartphone to the latest Android version. If your answer is yes after reading the article, please share this article with your friends and family to support us.

Table of contents

Android is one of the largest mobile operating systems on the market and runs on most smartphones that are not iPhones (running iOS). Keeping your Android phone up to date will ensure you get the latest features and keep your device secure. Security patches for Android are available monthly, while full Android updates are released annually, usually in August or September (additional incremental Android OS updates are also sometimes released, although there is no set frequency).

Devices running a near-stock Android operating system (for example, Google Pixel, Motorola, and Nokia phones) generally receive these OS and security updates first, while devices from other manufacturers, with more tweaked Android experiences, may have to wait weeks or even months for its update. corresponding updates.

The time it takes for updates to reach a device can vary by manufacturer, device class (i.e. budget, mid-range, or flagship) and, in some cases, carrier. Manufacturers typically support higher-end Android devices for longer (at least a few years after release, but some manufacturers are now committing to longer-term support) than cheaper models.

Make sure that before trying the following steps, you should check your Internet connection. If you are using Wi-Fi, you need to check the connection. Once you have confirmed your Internet connection, you can follow the steps below. Also, you can check your internet speed on websites like Speedtest and Fast.

Now that you have completed the first step towards a guide on how do I update my phone, let’s move on to the next step. For this, you need to open your app drawer and look for the settings icon. Tap on the icon and this will open many options to customize everything on your device.

Look for the phone option in the settings. Most devices have it at the bottom of the settings or you can even search for it using the search tab at the top.

Once you’re in ‘about phone’, you’ll understand how to force updates on your Android phone when automatic updates aren’t working. Click on the check for updates option and it will start searching if there is any update available for your smartphone.

Once the search is done, you will find the option to install it. Otherwise, it will tell you ‘there are no updates available for your device’. Tap on it if available and wait until your device reboots and install it.

I hope you understand this article, How to update smartphone to the latest Android version. If your answer is no, you can ask anything via the contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes, please share this article with your friends and family to give us your support.

Bollyinside.com provides you with the latest breaking articles. Learn how to do anything with Bollyinside, the world’s most popular how to tips and tutorials website. Easy, well-researched, and trustworthy instructions for everything you want to…

© 2021 Bollyinside.com | All rights reserved.

source