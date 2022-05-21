Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today: After Crash, Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, ADA, Polkadot, Matic rise upto 6% – The Financial Express

Ads

Top Cryptocurrencies of the World Prices Today in India (May 20, 2022): The global crypto market cap recovered 2.87% in the last 24 hours . At the time of writing, global crypto market cap was $1.28 trillion, as per data on CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin price has also breached the $30,000 barrier, reaching $30,161 at the time of writing.

The global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 0.46% to $82 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $7.42 billion, which is 9.04% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Stable coins volume was $72.98 billion, which is 88.94% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin price increased by 3.31 percent in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset increased by 0.14% to 44.83% over the day. Overall Bitcoin price has decreased by 1.4% in the last 7 days.

Even as Bitcoin and several other top altcoins recovered some of their lost price in the last one day, experts are of the view that quick recovery in the crypto markets is not going to happen soon.

“Bitcoin, Ethereum and other altcoins were moving in tandem with the equities market. The bearish sentiment in Wall street fell over to the crypto markets as well. Just a day after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell commented on how the 50-basis point rate hikes would continue to control inflation, markets reacted by taking a risk-off approach,” Darshan Bathija, CEO and Co-Founder of Vauld told FE Online.

“A quick crypto market recovery would be unlikely if the macro-economic conditions don’t improve,” he added.

Meanwhile, many of the top crypto prices increased in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 3.44% to $2021 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has decreased by 2.98%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 4.39% to $308 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 0.85%. It is currently ranked as fifth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price decreased by 6.01% to $0.435 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 2.02%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 1.53% to $51.72 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 2.98%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.36% to $0.5331 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 1.82%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price dropped by 2.59% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.0869.

Meanwhile, prices of Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) increased by 2.71 and 0.35 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively. DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 13th on CoinMarketCap. Polygon (Matic) price increased by 2.53% to 0.6535 in the last 24 hours. It is currently ranked 17th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)

