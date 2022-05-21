COWGIRLDAO Donate $3M OF NFT Sales to Support Reproductive Rights – NFTevening.com

Ads

The charitable project COWGIRLDAO will donate a whopping $3M towards reproductive rights organizations. In fact, the money will come from COWGIRLDAO’s new NFT collection of 10,000 digital assets. Molly Dickinson, the organization’s founder, also teamed up with Endaoment for the initiative.

On May 18th, NFT artist and photographer Molly Dickinson launched a collection of 10,000 Computer COWGIRLs NFTs. The digital artworks depict collages inspired by female empowerment. After all, Molly created the collection in order to support female reproductive rights in the U.S.

To clarify, the NFTs come in three categories. Their prices range between 0.03 ETH and 0.9 ETH for the most expensive pieces.

All in all, the 10K collectibles will generate $3 million when they’ll have been fully minted. The proceeds generated will go to COWGIRLDAO – a charitable arm of Computer COWGIRLs.



Accordingly, Molly Dickinson’s COWGIRLDAO will support organizations fighting for American women’s reproductive rights.

Surprisingly, COWGIRLDAO has a group of voting members (who are in fact Bad Habits Pack collectors). Each member will be able to vote on which organizations can receive funds. Then, the project will offer funding in the form of grants.

The grants will be distributed via Endaoment – the first on-chain public charity. In essence, Endaoment will help COWGIRLDAO donate the funds raised through NFTs.

Furthermore, the platform came up with its own initiative: the Protect Reproductive Rights Community Fund. This platform allows anyone to make crypto donations to support women’s reproductive rights organizations. At this moment, the team accepts donations in more than 1,000 cryptocurrencies.

“As Web3 takes on an increasingly important role in our daily lives, it’s important that we recognize the ways in which it can and should be used to engage with our most pressing social issues,” says Endaoment Strategic Partnerships Lead Alex Miller. “We’re also working together to build a social good infrastructure on the blockchain to support this and similar initiatives moving forward.”



To begin with, Molly Dickinson created Computer COWGIRLs first. Her NFTs came as a reaction to the Texas abortion ban adopted back in February. At the time, she raised a whopping $30K which she donated to FundTexasChoice.

Of course, her NFT collection quickly became popular. However, the Supreme Court’s Roe vs Wade draft leak happened, Molly decided to take her project to a new level. Thereby, COWGIRLDAO launched on May 2nd, to further donate to the cause.

“In my opinion, what makes fundraising especially interesting in web3, is the ability to organize quickly and create long-term funding through secondary sales,” she said. “Not only can COWGIRLDAO organize to raise initial funds and vote on how they are granted, but they can continue to plan longer-term efforts with these royalties.”

To conclude, Molly’s COWGIRLDAO is a great example of how anyone can use web3 tech to donate to charities safely. The artist’s Computer COWGIRLs NFTs are now available for purchase on the official website. Meanwhile, both Molly and the Endaoment platform continue their efforts to support female reproductive rights in the United States.

Adele Ioana is a writer with a deep interest in digital visual arts. Between covering two news stories, she enjoys drawing portraits and studying photo manipulation.

