Apple’s Careful Decision About The MacBook Air – Forbes

Apple’s latest Mac hardware, launched at this month’s Peek Performance event, have brought more power and more options to the desktop. Updates to the MacBook family were missing. What options are there for anyone looking for a new macOS laptop?

Recanati, Macerata, Italia – June 11, 2020: Brand new rose gold macbook air (2020) on a wooden table … [+] with the Apple logo highlighted in black, close up.

If you were to buy right now, there are two distinct choices. the first is to go for the ridiculously powerful (and arguably overpriced) 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops launched at the end of last year. Even by Apple’s previous standards these laptops are pricey. For the creatives who’s jobs are intrinsically tied to a high performance laptop so not a second of processing time is wasted, these two Macs are valid options.

For everyone else they would be overkill.

At which point, looking down the portfolio, consumers will find a machine that feels afar more suited to being a general purpose laptop, namely the MacBook Air (and the confusingly similar MacBook Pro that’s essentially a MacBook Air with a cooling fan and a $300 price increase).

That would be the MacBook Air that will be two years old this year.

Apple’s first ARM-based Macs – the MacBook Air, the aforementioned awkward MacBook Pro, and the mac Mini – turned heads when they arrived. Not only did they show a step up in raw performance from the Intel equivalents, but the advantages offered by the ARM chipset improved battery life as well as allowing the machines to run at at cooler temperatures.

Since then the likes of Intel and AMD have closed the performance gap to Apple, reducing but not yet negativing Apple’s advantage. Apple itself has trumped these first ARM machines with their M1 chipsets, offering updated M1 version in the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra. Yet the default consumer machine is still the M1 MacBook Air. Apple Silicon may be good, but it’s just as sensitive to the passage of time as the Intel brethren.

Thankfully there’s a new MacBook Air on the way later in the year, presumably in the traditional early Q4 Mac event. This Air is leaning heavily into tis consumer device profile. Not only is a new physical design expected, probably following the design language of the latest MacBook Pro laptops, but the pastel color scheme seen in the M1-powered iMac desktops will carry over to 2022’s MacBook Air.

Curiously there’s some mutterings that this MacBook Air may not introduce Apple’s M2 chipset as is widely expected, instead offering yet another uprated M1 chipset – although given every mac seems to have its own custom variant of the M1 family this may not be a bad thing. It may even end up being nothing more than a marketing exercise to keep the MacBook Air from being an M2 machine while a more powerful Mac Pro variant is ‘stuck’ with a ridiculous suffixed M1chipset (go on, Tim, give us the “M1 Overkill”).

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for your consumer MacBook Air that’s going to serve you well over the next few years, it’s probably better if you wait for Tim Cook and his team to refresh the line-up. Your laptop will be faster, with a newer design, and pick up all the lessons learned from that first M1-powered MacBook Air launched all those years ago.

