How is Quitriam Finance (QTM) Disrupting the Crypto World? Can it Become the King of Cryptocurrency, Like Stellar (XLM) or Axie Infinity (AXS)? – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

The recent crash of the cryptocurrency market raises several concerns for investors. However, one can profit from a declining market in many ways. The easiest way is to keep an eye out for underrated opportunities. Cryptocurrencies can be challenging to evaluate based on traditional indicators, but some show promising moves that can be analyzed by their performance in terms of achievement, adoption, and price performance. With this in mind, this article is about three enticing crypto coins that have been trading at low prices over the past few weeks and may currently offer compelling value.

QTM (Quitriam Finance) is currently in its presale stage. Existing blockchains and DEXs have significant scalability challenges. QuitriamFinance claims that it can be resolved using multi-chain transactions. Like Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and other popular DEXs, Quitriam Finance’s (QTM) DEXs allow you to trade directly with each other without an intermediary. According to Quitriam Finance (QTM), DEX costs only USD 0.000011 per transaction and can handle up to 50,000 transactions per second.

Quitriam Finance (QTM) aims to develop an all-in-one ecosystem for its users. In particular, Quitriam Finance (QTM) has a unique stable coin that allows platform users to change tokens instantly without leaving the platform

It reaches a larger audience and more users because it is a multi-chain project. It also provides a protocol for depositing and lending crypto assets. It allows users to earn interest without doing anything and profit from the deposited crypto coins.

Stellar (XLM) has been around since 2014, so it is a well-established name in the ultra-fast-paced world of cryptocurrency. Essentially, it developed a network aimed at facilitating the transfer of money worldwide. Its main objective is to make the current financial system more inclusive by allowing populations with lesser access to banking and financial services to transfer money easily and for a negligible cost.

Stellar (XLM) also works toward creating a more interconnected digital financial network by leveraging blockchain technology to connect financial institutions.

Lumen, or XLM, is Stellar’s native currency, and it serves as a universal converter between all fiat currencies. Thanks to XLM and a built-in decentralized exchange built-in the Stellar network, users can send payments in every currency anywhere in the world. Besides that, Stellar (XLM) transactions cost only USD 0.000001, making the network immensely affordable and easily accessible. It is on track to revolutionize the payment industry, and investing in XLM is the best way to get exposure to this upcoming revolution. It is currently trading around USD 0.1357, much lower than its historical average, which makes it a potential investment opportunity.

People were seeking alternative ways to make money during Covid-19’s blockade, and Axie Infinity (AXS) rose during that time. As a Play to Earn (P2E) platform, it allows users to earn real money while playing games on that platform. To be successful in the game, you need to buy Axies, an in-game creature that you can use in online battles, but you can also breed them together to create your new Axies. All Axies are non-fungible tokens or NFTs. It spends money on better, rarer Axies to grow further as users want to use them to make their business model sustainable.

With total NFT revenue of USD 4 billion since its launch, Axie Infinity (AXS) is the leading P2E platform alongside Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), demonstrating great potential as a long-term investment idea. With the rapid growth of the P2E platform, many projects have tried to emulate the Axie Infinity (AXS) model, but none of them succeed. At the moment, it is one of the most attractive entities in the P2E space.

Presale: https://presale.quitriam.io/register

Website: https://quitriam.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/QUITRIAMFINANCEOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/quitriamfinance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quitriam_finance

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

source