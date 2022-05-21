5 Ways to Download Instagram Videos (Guide) – Beebom

Ads

If you spend a ton of time on Instagram, chances are pretty high that you want to save some cool clips at some point or the other. As Instagram doesn’t provide an official way of saving videos, you may have craved for some quick workarounds to bypass the restriction. Well, this is exactly what I’m going to talk about in this hands-on guide. So, follow along as I guide you through the multiple ways of downloading videos from Instagram not just on iOS and Android devices but also on Mac and PC. So, here is 5 ways you can use to download Instagram videos in 2020.

Download Instagram Videos in 2020

Since Instagram brings a cross platform experience with apps for iOS and Android along with web apps for Windows and macOS operating systems, we have included different methods for downloading Instagram videos for each of these platforms. Feel free to skip to the operating system you are using Instagram on to learn how you can download Instagram videos on your specific device.

Download Instagram Videos On iOS

1. Use InstaSave Shortcut

To me, the best and easiest way of saving videos from Instagram on the iPhone and iPad is to use a shortcut called InstaSave. It makes the entire process incredibly simple. Just keep in mind, your device must be running iOS 12 or later to take advantage of it.

1. To start things off, hit this link and then tap on Get Shortcut to add the shortcut to your library.



Note: Just in case, you hadn’t installed Shortcuts app on your iOS device, you can download and install it from here.

2. Now, fire up Instagram and access the video which you want to download to your photo library. Then, you need to tap on the three horizontal dots and choose the “Share to…” option.



3. Next, you have to select Shortcuts in the share sheet. (If the app icon doesn’t appear, tap on the More button and toggle on the switch for it. Then, tap on Done.)



4. Next up, tap on InstaSave shortcut to run it. Then, wait for it to process. Up next, a popup will show up asking you to allow the shortcut to access your photos. Tap on OK.



That’s pretty much it! The video will now be saved to your Camera Roll.

2. Use Third-Party Instagram Video Downloader Apps

If your iPhone or iPad is not running iOS 12 or later, you can use third-party apps to download videos from Instagram on your iOS device. There are tons of apps that can let you get it done with ease. After trying out several apps, I’ve found “Repost: For Instagram” up to the mark and quite reliable. This video downloader is available for free and makes the task dead simple. I’m going to show you the process using Repost: For Instagram (free with ads) so click on the link to download and install the app.

1. Launch the Instagram app on your iOS device and find the video which you wish to save. Then, tap on the three horizontal dots.



2. Here choose the “Copy Link” option.



3. Next, launch “Repost: For Instagram” app on your iOS device. It will automatically recognize the copied link and show you the video. Tap on it.



4. Next up, tap on the Repost button and it will open the video in Instagram for re posting. However, you don’t need to repost the video if you don’t want to. Once the re-post page opens, it already saves the video in your Photos app.



Download Instagram Videos on Android

1. Use Third-Party Apps to Get The Job Done

Saving any videos from Instagram on Android devices is just as straightforward as it is on iOS, thanks to the availability of tons of Instagram video downloader apps. After taking a close look at many options, I’ve picked out InstaSaver as it’s pretty neat and gets the job down without any issue. Besides, you don’t need to spend any bucks to get it.

I’m going to show the steps using “InstaSaver” (free with ads). So, ensure that the app is already installed on your Android device.

1. Open Instagram on your Android device and then head over to the video which you want to download.

2. Tap on the three dots placed vertically at the top right and select Copy Link.



3. Now, open InstaSaver app on your device and tap on the “Insta Post Downloader” button.



4. Next up, paste the video link and hit Paste.



5. Finally, tap on Save Video and you are ready to go!



Just in case, you are not impressed with the InstaSaver or want to check out an able alternative to it, try out Video Downloader for Instagram (free, in-app purchases). It’s also available for free and works efficiently. As for the download process, it’s almost the same so downloading Instagram videos won’t be a problem.

Download Instagram Videos on Mac or PC

Saving Instagram videos on Windows PC or Mac isn’t difficult either. And, there are multiple ways to do it.

1. Use DreDown Website

DreDown website is a good option to download Instagram videos on the computer. Moreover, it can let you do so from several popular sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and more. As it’s a web tool, the steps are the same for both macOS and Windows computers.

1. Open Instagram and find the video that you want to save on your computer. Then, click on the three horizontal dots and choose Copy Link.



2. Now, launch any web browser on your computer and go to DreDown website (visit website) and click on the Instagram icon.



4. Next up, paste the link and click on DreDown.



5. Up next, it will show you the size of the video and allow you to download the MP4 file of the same. Click on the download link to initiate the download process.



1. Use Chrome or Firefox Extension to Download Instagram Videos

Just in case, you don’t want to rely on a website and wish to have a somewhat native option, using a Chrome Extension or Firefox extension would be worth consideration. Sadly, there is no such tool for Apple Safari.

Since the steps are pretty much the same for both Firefox and Chrome extensions, I’m going to show you only one method. before we begin make sure you have the right extension installed on your browser.

Chrome Extension – Downloader for Instagram (free)

– Downloader for Instagram (free) Firefox Extesnion – Video Downloader for Instagram (free)

1. Open Instagram on the web and head over to any video. Then hover over your mouse cursor over the video and a “Download” button will pop up. Hit it and you are done!



Seriously, that’s how easy it is download videos on Instagram using these extensions.

Learn to Download Instagram Videos on Any Platform

Now that you know how to easily download videos from Instagram, you can go about downloading them as per your convenience. However, this power comes with a warning. You should never reshare downloaded videos as your own as it is piracy. You should download videos for your personal use only. If you liked this article, check out our Instagram tips and tricks article to learn more nifty tricks.



thanks for the post

Your Comment

Your Name

Your Email *

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

In March earlier this year, Garmin launched its Instinct 2 smartwatch series in India. Of the latest models in the Instinct 2 lineup, the company launched two variants with solar charging. Yeah, the Instinct Solar has solar charging support, and […]

If you are a gamer who travels around, you might find yourself in a tight spot. Most gaming components perform but do so after weighing in a few kilos at the least. Well, laptop makers in 2022 recognized the need […]

The digital world is essentially a slippery slope in 2022. One wrong step online, and before you know it, your data and your identity might be at risk. However, many rely on Virtual Private Networks (or VPNs) to mask their […]

source