110,000 LUNA Bought by Top Whale as Terra Returns as Most-Purchased Asset by Whales – U.Today

WhaleStats reports that nearly 110,000 LUNA tokens have been bought by a top Ethereum whale, while Terra (LUNA) returns to the top 10 purchased assets by whales in the last 24 hours.

According to the crypto data tracker, Terra (LUNA) is coming under the radar of the top 500 ETH whales, ranking among the most purchased assets by this category of whales.

In the analysis provided by WhaleStats of the top 500 ETH whales, LUNA ranks fourth most bought asset, while ETH and stablecoins USDC and USDT ranked in the top three. Other assets that were also mostly purchased by this category of whales include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Apecoin (APE) and Fantom (FTM). Luna ranks one of the most purchased tokens by the top 100 Ethereum whales.

Besides being one of the most purchased assets, an ETH whale named “bonobo” has acquired almost 110,000 LUNA tokens in two separate transactions reported by WhaleStats.

The first transaction involved the purchase of 55,035 LUNA, or $4,703,291 worth.

The second transaction was reported simultaneously with the first, and it involved a purchase of 55,000 LUNA, or $4,700,300 worth.

A peek into the whale’s address holdings indicates that the whale bets mostly on FTT (FTX) owning 22,587,360 FTT tokens valued at $879,138,240. The whale, or large holder, is also a SHIB investor owning 19 billion (19,091,000,000) SHIB valued at $424,127.

The whale’s holdings comprise several crypto assets in large amounts, including a massive 14,374,323 Fantom (FTM) holding worth $11,396,315. However, the LUNA balance held by the top whale only reflected the first purchase, suggesting that the whale might have traded off the other purchase batch of 55,000 LUNA tokens.

LUNA’s price has held up rather well this year, although most cryptocurrencies have struggled. Terra’s LUNA and algorithmic stablecoin UST have risen to the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

As covered by U.Today, Terra (LUNA) recently made its debut on Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. Bitkub, which was founded back in early 2018, is the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand and controls more than 90% of the local market.

