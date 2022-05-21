New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers – Yahoo Money

Ads

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic, some of the hardest-hit workers in essential industries are in line for some new federal help for the expenses they took on as they worked through the crisis.

Many had to dip into their own pockets to pay for employment essentials, including protective equipment and child care. Now, the government is getting ready to provide up to $700 million in financial relief — essentially a new type of stimulus check. Applications will be accepted soon.

Those who qualify will have the chance to receive money they can use to cover household expenses or pay down debt.

Farm and meatpacking plant workers will be able to receive money through a new Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program, announced last fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says grocery workers also will be eligible for some of the cash.

The Americans who'll qualify for the payments all who work in food-related industries, where sheltering in place or working from home during the pandemic has not been possible.

State agencies, nonprofits and tribal entities have until Feb. 8 to apply to the government for the funds, which those groups will receive in June. Workers will apply to those groups to receive their payments.

Farmworkers and meatpackers are entitled to up to $600 per person for pandemic health and safety-related costs, including personal protective equipment, child care and expenses related to testing or quarantining, the USDA says.

Approximately $20 million of the $700 million pool of money will be set aside for grocery store employees. However, the amount individuals in that industry will receive is not yet known.

"Our farmworkers, meatpacking workers and grocery workers overcame unprecedented challenges and took on significant personal risk to ensure Americans could feed and sustain their families throughout the pandemic,” says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in a news release.

"They deserve recognition for their resilience and financial support for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while continuing to provide essential services," Vilsack says.

When it comes time to apply in 2022, workers must show proof of employment and provide “self-certification” of their pandemic-related expenses. Itemized receipts won’t be necessary, according to Agriculture Department guidance.

This new round of assistance is narrowly targeted. But if your budget is feeling tight these days because of the pandemic and inflation, or you could just use a little extra spending money, there are several options to help you create your own stimulus.

Deal with your debt. Credit may be convenient, but carrying a balance on your card will eventually bury you in expensive interest. Tackle that problem by folding your balances into a single debt consolidation loan. With a lower interest rate, you’ll not only slash the cost of your debt, but you’ll also be able to pay it off faster.

Trade in your mortgage. Almost half the homeowners who have taken advantage of the pandemic's historically low mortgage rates are now saving $300 a month or more, according to a recent Zillow survey. If you own your home and haven't refinanced in the past year, you're overdue. Thirty-year mortgage rates are hovering around 3%, so compare multiple refinance offers to see how much you might save.

Save while you shop. If you're doing more online shopping, a free browser extension can help you find the lowest prices by automatically scanning thousands of retailers.

Turn your pennies into a portfolio. Even if you don't have much money, you can still earn returns from the stock market. There's a popular app that can help you invest your "spare change" from everyday purchases to grow a diversified portfolio.

