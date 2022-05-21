Where the original cast of Jersey Shore are as MTV launches reboot – Reality Titbit – Celebrity TV News

Ads

Remember when Pauly D couldn’t go to the club without his hair gelled? That will no longer be a Jersey Shore moment because MTV is launching a show reboot – without the original cast. Let’s find out where they all are.

The ‘2.0’ show has been slammed by the original members, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Don’t worry though, the OG stars are still going to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation. But life has seriously changed since they were the wild party people of the MTV show several years ago, with some of them now parents.

Snooki is now a mom-of-three who runs her own clothing brand The Snooki Shop. With locations in New York and New Jersey, the entrepreneur has become incredibly successful since she made her debut on Jersey Shore.

Her crazy antics on the MTV show have all been put to good use, as she now has her own wine brand Messy Mawma Wine by Snooki! And remember the guy she hooked up with in season 3, Jionni LaValle? They’re married now.

By season 4, he had become Snooki’s boyfriend, and later fiance. But since the OG show, they have officially remained husband-and-wife and now share three kids together – Lorenzo, nine, Giovanna, seven, and Angelo, two.

Vinny now runs a keto-focused Instagram (@ketoguido) where he regularly cooks keto diet meals for his 917K followers. He even wrote his recipes up in a cookbook for fans to purchase!

He lives in New York, runs his own online shop and allows event managers to book him in for appearances. Vinny’s store sells a variety of clothing, including t-shirts that state: “Slide in my DMs.” So he’s still on the dating scene, then!

The MTV star recently tried to find his match on Double Shot at Love and decided to keep pursuing a romance with Akielia Rucker during the season 3 finale at the end of 2021. However, they had split by January this year.

Jenni, now a mother-of-two, is in a relationship with professional wrestler Zack Carpinello. They got engaged in February 2021 at the Empire State Building, a surprise for his birthday!

She was previously married to Roger Matthews, the father of her two children. However, their divorce was finalized in 2019, almost a year after she filed for divorce for irreconcilable differences.

The reality TV personality, who returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation in 2018, has also launched her own store called Heavenly Flower where her daughter can be seen modelling the brand’s clothing.

Mike is now happily married to Lauren Pesce, his college sweetheart. Although he was a ladies’ man on Jersey Shore, he reconnected with Lauren once the show wrapped up. In May 2021, they welcomed baby boy Romeo Reign Sorrentino.

It was in April 2018 when they got engaged, before tying the knot in front of his MTV co-stars in October that year. Lauren worked in fashion and has a sunglass line. She and Mike also have online clothing stores.

Deena and her boyfriend, Christopher Buckner, said “I do” in October 2017, several years before they welcomed two children CJ and Cali into the world. Their second child was born in May 2021.

She now runs an Instagram (@dees_easycooking) focusing on simple and quick cooking. The bio reads: “Mama meatball here trying to make parents and busy people’s lives easier with quick recipes and recipe hacks.”

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is no longer loved-up after her ex Chris Larangeira decided to suddenly file for divorce from her, despite two whole years of marriage together.

She was reportedly hospitalized in April but is now preparing to appear at The Ivy Cleveland alongside co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Angelina had taken to her Instagram story to reveal that her health concerns were due to divorce stress.

Paul met and fell in love with Nikki Hall on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, who he is currently in a relationship with. Nikki often joins him on the road as Pauly tours with his DJing gigs. This summer, he is due to play in San Antonio!

The couple first met during season 1 of Double Shot at Love in 2019. Although the couple had an instant connection, Pauly decided to remain single during the season, before they later reconnected to film season 2.

Ronnie began a relationship with influencer Saffire Matos in 2020. He proposed to her in June last year following a turbulent former relationship with his baby mother Jen Harley.

He welcomed their first child with Jen, a daughter, in April 2018. Later that month, they had a massive fight on social media and broke up, before reconciling and then later splitting up again.

The Jersey Shore star is also thought to be filming with his fellow cast members again, as per The Sun, after stepping away to “seek medical treatment for mental health issues,” following his recent arrest for domestic violence last year.

Ronnie was still on probation for his 2019 arrest for alleged domestic violence involving Jenn when he was arrested in April of last year for an incident involving Saffire. He was ordered to take 26 parenting classes by the court.

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation hit screens in 2018, and most of the OG cast accepted the invite, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Sammi declined the offer and has instead been focusing on her business.

She currently runs online boutique Sweetheart Coast which sells clothing and home decor. Sammi is now enjoying a relationship with new boyfriend Justin May, following her split from fiance Christian Biscardi.

To protect her former relationship with Christian, Sammi revealed why she said no to appearing on Family Vacation on Instagram. This was before they split in July 2021. She said:

I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.

Sammi is still thought to be good friends with JWoww, who she used to be a roomie with. But she was not planning to invite her former Jersey Shore roommates to her wedding when she was engaged to Christian, as per Cheatsheet.

