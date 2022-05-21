Lucky Block Crypto Price Rockets As Daily Prize Draw Launch Nears – Business 2 Community

Ads



The Lucky Block crypto games platform is launching this month and the price of its token is exploding higher as a result. In particular, its much anticipated daily jackpot prize draw goes live before the end of May and buyers are jumping in to benefit.

LBLOCK is currently trending on CoinMarketCap’s gainers page, priced at $0.002685, up 70% in the past 24 hours. LBLOCK is up 150% over the past 7 days.

You can buy LBLOCK on the Lucky Block website or on Pancakeswap here.

Lucky Block’s price surge is a testament to the strength of its vision and commitment to the realisation of a mass adoption crypto product with immediate and growing revenue streams.

The launch of the web app will mark the reaching of a critical milestone as the project launches the first of its many products. as it takes Web3 mainstream.

News on the web app and product development is expected at today’s 4pm AMA with Terence Ribaudo, Lucky Block head of product on Telegram.

Commenting on the upcoming launch Ribaudo said: “We are focused on creating cutting edge Web3 experiences, and bringing the best of the gaming and entertainment world to attract and reward new users into the space through multi-channel marketing.”

Ribaudo added: “By utilising the best of blockchain technologies, and delivering experiences that people with no crypto experience can enjoy, we will build a new ecosystem that will benefit not just us, but the entire Web3 community.”





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

The crypto games platform recently revealed that the build out of its games gallery has begun. The gallery will initially feature a range of raffles for high-value goods such as luxury watches and cars.

Following on will be a host of play-to-earn games.

Lucky Block token has only been trading since the end of January.

Also, the LBLOCK price strength is even more impressive given the bearish sentiment that prevails in crypto at the moment.

In addition to breaking into the coinmarketcap top gainers table, “Lucky Block crypto” search term has been trading in the top 5 related queries on Google Trends in a number of geos, including the UK and France.



Lucky Block was also trending at No. 1 on Dextools, the popular DEX sector data, analytics and exchange site.

If you are new to crypto, you can find out more about where to buy cryptocurrency by reading the B2C in-depth guide.

Lucky Block’s daily jackpot prize draws are unique in both the crypto and the legacy games space because of the way that each draw rewards all token holders who take part, with each receiving a share of the 10% of the jackpot that goes to token holders, paid in LBLOCK.

10% of the jackpot goes to the charities the platform is supporting, as voted for by the players, and 10% goes back to Lucky Block to support marketing and development. The daily winner keeps 70% of the jackpot.

Lucky Block went global last month when it sponsored Dillian Whyte in his April boxing match with Tyson Fury – in TV audience and attendance terms, the biggest boxing event in European history. Whyte is one of a number of high-profile boxers, such as Florian Marku and Savannah Marshall, who are Lucky Block ambassadors.

The boxing fan demographic of 20- to 40-year-old men is a core audience for the products Lucky Block is offering.

The Lucky Block logo and web address was viewed by tens of millions around the world. Now all that marketing is paying off and there’s plenty more to come, says the team, as the project doubles-down on its pitch to bring new money into crypto.

This video on Lucky Block by youtuber Jacob Crypto Bury is a good place to continue your research on the coin.

A further fillip for the prize draws has come from the introduction of a free entry ticket for each of the daily draws.

The chance to win a daily jackpot draw with free entry will attract many more players, a high proportion of whom will likely be tempted to buy tickets in order to improve their chances of winning.

In addition, Lucky Block’s recently released NFT collection, the Platinum Rollers Club, is holding a prize draw soon after the launch of the main draw. Open to NFT owners only $1 million is being given away.

There are currently around 2,500 holders of the NFTs, so the special prize draw is probably the best odds available anywhere for the chance of becoming an overnight millionaire.

Aside from the special NFT draw, owners of the NFT get free entry for life into the separate NFT daily prize draw.

Also, at a later date, Lucky Block will be giving away to a lucky NFT owner a Lamborghini in another special prize draw.

For more on the best NFTs to buy, check out our B2C guide.

Now the Lucky Block community is eagerly awaiting the launch date of the jackpot prize draws.

More news on product development will come from Terence Ribaudo, Lucky Block head of product, at 4pm (15:00 UTC) on Friday 20th in an AMA on the project’s main Telegram group.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Gary McFarlane.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Gary is the editor of business2community.com. He is also the former cryptocurrency analyst at interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform. He has been active in the digital asset space since 2013, when he initiated coverage of bitcoin at respected investment monthly magazine Money Observer.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Mary Lister

by Michael Abetz

by Ayo Oyedotun

by James Scherer

by Hassan Mansoor

by Jonathan Furman

by Daniel Hopper

by Brian Morris

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source