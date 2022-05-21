What's Coming To Disney+ In July 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

For Disney+ subscribers in the UK and Ireland, there is going to be plenty of new content to watch in July including a brand new original film, “The Princess” plus a major original Marvel series being released weekly throughout the month, plus much more.

Here is the rundown:

Nothing has been announced for this date.

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Nothing has been announced for this date.

No episode details have been provided.



Nothing has been announced for this date

Nothing has been announced for this date

Nothing has been announced for this date

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.



Nothing has been announced for this date

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in July?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

source