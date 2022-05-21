Gurman: iPhone 14 Models Without Notch, Redesigned MacBook Air With M2 Chip, and More to Launch in 2022 – MacRumors

Ads

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reiterated his expectations for new Apple products in 2022, including the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip, an iPad Pro with wireless charging, and more.



Gurman said at least some iPhone 14 models launching later this year will feature a hole-punch display design, as we’ve heard from other sources like analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. A hole-punch design refers to a display with only a small circular cutout for the front camera, as seen on some Samsung smartphones. This design would result in the notch being removed and the Face ID system would likely be moved under the display.

Apple is planning a redesigned MacBook Air powered by a new M2 chip that will be “marginally faster” than the M1 chip, according to Gurman. He expects the M2 chip to have an 8-core CPU like the M1 chip with a 9-core or 10-core GPU, which would be an upgrade over the 7-core or 8-core GPU options for the current MacBook Air.

Gurman also expects a smaller Apple silicon version of the Mac Pro desktop tower to launch this year with up to a 40-core CPU and 128-core GPU, along with a new Mac mini and a new larger iMac. 2022 should be the year that Apple completes its transition from Intel processors to its own custom-designed chips in Macs, as Apple said the changeover would take around two years to be completed when it first announced its plans in June 2020.

One of Apple’s biggest product launches of 2022 would be its long-rumored AR/VR headset, which Gurman said could be announced at WWDC 2022, but he cautioned that the launch timeframe for the product has been pushed back before.

Apple also plans to release a new iPhone SE with 5G, an iPad Pro with wireless charging support, a rugged version of the Apple Watch, and more in 2022, according to Gurman. Subscribe to his Power On newsletter to keep up with his latest thoughts.

