Lorraine Kelly reacts to heartbreaking update from 'Bowel Babe' Deborah James – HELLO!

Lorraine Kelly reacts to heartbreaking update from ‘Bowel Babe’ Dame Deborah James

Deborah James, AKA Bowel Babe’s new book will be out in August

Celebrity friends of TV star Dame Deborah James flooded her Instagram with support on Tuesday after she announced the launch details of her second book, How to Live When You Could Be Dead.

Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, shared the exciting news that her book release has been brought forward, writing a poignant yet uplifting post for her legions of dedicated followers.

“I wrote another book!!,” Deborah wrote. “I’ve got a few things to share with you before I die that I’m gutted I won’t see in real life! But I’ve now been granted permission to share them and I’m really excited!

“For the last two years I’ve been working on my second book How to Live When You Could Be Dead – oh the irony of the title! I wanted to share all my (hard-won!!) learning on how to have a positive mindset when we are faced with life’s biggest challenges.”

Deborah, who became a dame this month, explained that the book was originally due out in January 2023, but the release has been brought forward. “All things considered, Penguin have managed to put it on pre-order and are aiming to publish it on the 18th of August! It is still long after I’m flying high, but hopefully a little less long for you to wait.”



How to Live When You Could Be Dead by Deborah James, £14.99, Amazon

The writer added that all of her royalties from sales on the book will go to her Bowel Babe fund and publisher Penguin agreed to make an additional contribution per book, meaning the donation per book will be £3.



Deborah James was inundated with support for her new book

Deborah’s celebrity friends rushed to send their support. Lorraine Kelly wrote: “Ordering asap – so proud of you,” while Gaby Roslin wrote: “Pre-ordering it now my darling Deborah,” and Katie Piper commented: “Ordering mine now! Congratulations on your book. We can all learn so much from you.”

