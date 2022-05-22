Davido and second babymama, Amanda celebrate daughter, Hailey on graduation from pre-school (Photos) – Kemi Filani News

Ads

Award winning singer, David Adeleke better known as David is a proud father as his second daughter, whom he shares with American socialite, Amanda graduates from pre school.

Hailey Adeleke, who turned 5 recently is moving up the ladder in her academics.

The beautiful 5 year old is heading to kindergarten and her proud parents have showered her with love.

Sharing photos from the event on their Instagram pages, Davido rejoiced as his daughter was moving higher.

He wrote, “My baby moving up”.

Amanda wrote, “So proud of my sweet Hailey”.

In another post, she wrote, “My baby is going to kindergarten”.

Kemi Filani news recalls Davido celebrated his daughter, Hailey Adeleke when she clocked 5 on May 8.

Davido described her as his twin as he prayed for her to be surrounded with love.

Davido wrote, “Happy Birthday to my darling daughter Hailey Veronica Adeleke! May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things as we Celebrate you today and forever! Daddy love you twin”.

The proud father threw a lavish birthday party for Hailey Adeleke on Sunday, May 8 in Atlanta, U.S.

From bouncing castle, swimming pool, painting session, kids games, drawings and lots more, there was no doubt that Hailey had the best birthday ever.

